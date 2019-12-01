Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought. You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families, old couples, me and my husband living our honeymoon, all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
We thought we liked the itinerary - 10 day cruise from Venice to Barcelona with a different port everyday. We wore ourselves out and did not have the discipline not to get off the ship every day. Just couldn’t resist at least seeing the port. Next time I will choose ships with at least 2 sea days on a 10 day cruise. Ports we liked: Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor: each of which we did either a hop on/hop ...
WE chose Holland America's Westerdam OCTOBER 18, 2021 repositioning from Venice to FLL to return to cruising at what we thought was the end of the COVID pandemic., October 2021. WRONG!
The 2021 cruising season morphed into a strange version of the book "Ship of Fools" . Four different HAL ships ( Westerdam cancelled) had their itineraries and cruises cancelled and consolidated onto the ...
Old ship, not remodeled. Staff on the ship work very hard, could not overcome poor management and worse leadership.
1- no smoking ship but when we complained about the cabin next door smoking all time. They were to busy to do anything. Several trips to the front desk.
2- very poor communication from the top.
3 - should have left and returned from Venice but instead we got a very ...
We were visiting Venice and added on this cruise since the price was very good. Stayed in suite on deck 12, cabin 12047 specifically (with Aurea package). Cabin steward was good. Cabin spacious, but layout a bit odd. Approximately 15 feet wide by 33 feet long. Bed headboard was next to interior bulkhead, sometimes carts hit the bulkhead while sleeping. Also, cabin is located underneath a ...
The expected changes due to the pandemic were the requirement to wear a mask any time or place outside your stateroom. There were temperature checks available and PCR testing was done at least twice during the cruise. The important test was just before getting off of the ship so as to be able to meet USG rules for getting back into the country. The staff was relaxed about using a mask in the ...
It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain.
You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities.
Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there.
Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
Staff was very helpfull, food was fantastic. Overall I give it a 8.5 out of 10. English was no problem for any of the staff. We are family of 6 and I will definately use Costa Deliziosa again.
Great enternainment, very good safety procedures, overall proffesional outfit. We only did the 7 night mediteranean, beautiful weather and ports visited exceed expectations.
The balconies just give ...
we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...
The ship was due to sail from Venice and we were advised that due to the weather, it was now leaving from Trieste but we needed to check in at Venice at usual from 11am.
Of course, the weather is not their fault.
We arrived early at 10:30 and proceeded to check in, it was fairly fast, we had done it online and the staff were fast to label our cases and clear us to the departure lounge, at ...