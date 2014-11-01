Our two daughters my husband and myself boarded in Venice for a trip of a lifetime. We had a cabin with a toilet flushing problem. We reported the problem and engineers came on several occasions to change parts but they could never fix the problem. The ship was only 3/4 full but we were never offered another cabin. We had to use the downstairs public bathroom the entire cruise. On our last ...
This cruise was a retirement present to myself.
After an awesome 6 days Rome/Venice stay, downer came with the horrible MSC Lirica experience. From the awful, unwelcoming embarking to disembarking this cruise line administration was nothing but a heartache.
No proper accommodations were made for unexpected port change: had to maneuver long lines, ordered from room to room before being ...
We chose this 20 night cruise from Venice to Dubai because of the itinerary-- we had always wanted to go to Venice, and seeing Petra has long been on our bucket list. We booked two balcony rooms through where we were told that if we saw the cruise at a lower price at any time more than 90 days before our cruise, they would match the price. At approx. 93 days out I found the same cruise at a much ...
We chose this cruise after long cancer treatment .It looked a good deal with a great itinerary. Sadly this cruise proved to be a disappointment.Although we had a lovely cabin spacious and beautifully clean the rest was a let down.After cruising several times in the past we had high expectations .The food was boring and repetitive and not very large portions in the restaurant but the buffet ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the exceptionally good pricing. We arrived in Venice 2 days prior to cruise embarkation to find the city Flooded. Embarkation process on 2 November was disappointing. We were asked to produce our passports by 4 different MSC personnel but we are not sure what valued added each person contributed if anything. Later when we were allowed to go to ...
I would have given this cruise a good rather than very good but feel that the two reviews so far have been extremely negative .
Food: I actually found the food good and pretty varied in the main dining room. I do think that msc have cut back on staff making service sometimes rather slow. The waiting staff that we had were friendly. I enjoyed the buffet breakfasts although getting a seat was ...
We are a couple in our early 60s and experienced cruisers. We chose this cruise based on ports of call and price. This was our 4 th cruise on Msc. We did not realize then there are some distinct differences when sailing in Europe. There was no tap water, iced tea or coffee offered in the dining room. You can purchase wine or mineral water. The stateroom we chose included free mineral water and ...
I had awesome amazing trip on the Musica from Venice to Abu Dhabi 22nd Nov - 13 Dec 2015. The only thing I didnt like were the other passengers who complained about the most petty things such as not liking the overhead music and I cant understand why people complain about the Musica in these reviews. But people who complain about the smallest of things usually have unrealistic expectations and ...
There was 4 off us, one disabled, and we had a marvellous time. The staff where friendly and very helpful and went out of their way to make our disabled friend's live as easy as possible aboard. They made sure that he could access anything he needed and help was always available for going ashore and returning as with everything else on board.
The entertainment staff worked very hard to make ...
MSC may be good at carrying goods but are hopeless at carrying passengers! They must be the worst cruise line afloat !
Food; DISGUSTING ! Cheap ingredients., poorly cooked by incompetent "Chefs?"You will lose weight on an MSC cruise as the food is inedible
Entertainment ;NON EXISTANT ,Theatre shows consisted of someone doing Hand Shaddows-,classical recitals by third rate muscians and off key ...