We choose this cruise to change our ideas of a very sad event;
We love cruises and had already sailed on 3 cruises with Costa.
We wanted to start from Venice and to discover Dubrovnik and Kotor.
Too much remarks and findings to write them all :
- 1 port Zakynthos cancelled due to bad weather and replaced by Bari : no problem for us but the excursions of Bari were advanced without ...
We had never been on a cruise; never wanted to go on one. A friend in California, who has cruised extensively, suggested we consider going on a cruise and go with Seabourn. Once I looked at their itineraries and discovered that not all cruises were floating orgies and beach parties, I was intrigued. I found their 14-day Venice to Istanbul cruise--two places I had not yet been to, but wanted to ...
We decided to add the cruise at the end of a land holiday in Italy and after 3 days in Venice. Check-in was very slow. No food or water was offered on a hot day. Not sure why staggered check-in times were required when all passengers were in the terminal at the same time when check-in opened. Our cabin in the middle of the ship was very nice. Champagne on ice in our cabin was a nice touch. ...
The ship was decorated well and largely clean and comfortable.
There was little reprieve from the noise of people (there were lots of groups talking loud languages), not as much space as other cruise liners we've been on, the entertainment was loud, there was music in almost every space we went in. We often retreated to our cabin for some peace, our teenager son often in there as the teen club ...
Loved the itinerary. Nice ship. Decent food but not great and lacking variety. Two lobster nights was really nice.
Included Excursions were disappointing with average to below average guides. Paid excursions had better guides but really poor planning relative to time. Many excursions returned to the ship as buffet was closing. Others did not allow enough time for shopping and enjoying the ...
We choose this cruise to visit as many places possible in Greece. Having the opportunity to visit, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Turkey were a bonus for us.
The ship , the entertainments, the food, the atmosphere and the staff were amazing !.
We like NCL and we will highly recommend this cruise line to anyone that would like to have options and relax in a good environment.
Everything ...
While we have been to Italy before, this itinerary provided stops at places we had not previously visited such as Capri, Amalfi, Syracuse, Messina and Montengro.
The crew could not have provided a better experience. From our room steward Gedy to the restaurant team that provided us with a plate of fresh sushi each evening in Windows before heading to the dining room. All special requests ...
Decided to write up a review to share our thoughts and insights in hope it might help others.
Summary:
This was our second cruise overall and first on Oceania. Our prior cruise was on NCL in 2010 with ~4200 people. Far too crowded for our tastes. We picked this cruise due to wanting to see several places (and islands) in the eastern Mediterranean on a smaller ship. Overall, we were pleased ...
This was our introduction to the world of cruising we decided to choose MSC due to the competitive price and the ports of call.
We were travelling with the elderly so the boat needed to provide on board entertainment and that did not disappoint.
First impressions of MSC were good very well organised at the port on the day of embarkation, check in seemed to be repeated as we had already ...
Itinerary and ports.
We choose this cruise based on Itinerary. But in the weeks leading up to the cruise, NCL republished the time of the port stops, and I think all but the stops in Turkey had the time reduced in port. Which made coordinating any non-NCL tours more difficult, and even if you were on NCL cruises, the tours had to be rushed so badly it was more like a bus ride with extremely ...