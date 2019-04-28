This was our first cruise on Seabourn and we are hooked. The ship was beautiful, the cabin spacious, the food excellent and the staff very friendly and helpful.
SHIP - The Quest is a beautiful small (450 passengers) luxury ship. It is lovingly maintained by the large staff. We really enjoyed being on a small cruise ship. Even though our cruise was sold out, the elevators were fast and almost ...
“The ship that will not be named” — that is how my wife and I have agreed to deal with this atrocious memory.
Embarkation was sadistic. Pouring rain in Venice, through which you MUST walk for the final 100 m to the shuttle and check-in location. Then MSC has you wait outside their MSC 5 million square foot terminal (with room for tens of thousands of people inside), in the wind and cold, for ...