Great Cruise on Seabourn Quest

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Seabourn Quest

SeattleDA
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise on Seabourn and we are hooked. The ship was beautiful, the cabin spacious, the food excellent and the staff very friendly and helpful. SHIP - The Quest is a beautiful small (450 passengers) luxury ship. It is lovingly maintained by the large staff. We really enjoyed being on a small cruise ship. Even though our cruise was sold out, the elevators were fast and almost ...
Sail Date: May 2024

The Ship That will not be Named

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

roytherrien
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

“The ship that will not be named” — that is how my wife and I have agreed to deal with this atrocious memory. Embarkation was sadistic. Pouring rain in Venice, through which you MUST walk for the final 100 m to the shuttle and check-in location. Then MSC has you wait outside their MSC 5 million square foot terminal (with room for tens of thousands of people inside), in the wind and cold, for ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

