Venice to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
37 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 37 Venice to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Everything and More

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Flashashleo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We liked the thought of such a new yacht, the itinerary looked good and we did not want to be on a ship with thousands of others, this was exclusive without being over the top , casual, relaxed, could go to small ports and you felt special. The staff were amazing, especially Dean the Cruise Director who made it feel as if every guest was important and was doing the job because he loved it, not ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Not a River Cruise; in Fact not a Cruise at all

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jenlaw
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Had been on a number of Uniworld River Cruises and really enjoyed them but this was definitely not a cruise. The boat only moved about 4 times, and twice everyone had to be off the boat. Most of the time the boat was docked and sitting in the swells provided by other traffic so the boat rocked around a lot which is not what happens on actual river cruises. Some of the shore trips were OK ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Fun in the sun in Italy

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
G+W
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I am just back from a fantastic holiday in Italy, and loved my experience with Uniworld and the River Countess. We started with the pre-cruise add-on in Milan, which was a great start to our vacation. The hotel was well located and comfortable, and the walking tour gave a nice introduction to the city. The transfer to Venice was excellent, with Verona being a hidden gem that ended up being ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Our trip

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rivertour
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Venice and a canal boat experience was on our bucket list therefore choosing Italy gem tour fitted these two points. Having a trip with all inclusive costs was appealing especially when considering budget. All of the staff on board were amazing, exuded professional service and interactions at all times. They were happy to meet our needs and some went over and above to provide a specific and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Croisi Michelangelo is a Gem of Venice

Review for Michelangelo to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Bowinkle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I just returned from a last minute 8 day trip to Italy (bucket list checked). We were interested in both Venice and river cruise and happened upon Croisi. I checked the regular sites for reviews and found very little, but went ahead and booked. Very glad we did. We sailed on the Michelangelo in Venice April 4-8. First of all, the boat/hotel manager (Herve) is an excellent host. He ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Great way to see Venice

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ccruzer123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are so glad we did this cruise. This is a wonderful way to see Venice. The tours we took during this cruise were outstanding. We started the cruise with a land tour in Milan where Uniworld put us up in a nice hotel right downtown in the middle of the action. They took us to see the "Last Supper", the Duomo, and a castle/fort. After 2 days in Milan we were loaded onto buses and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Memorable cruise

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JSBail
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had been on two river cruises before with AMA Waterways but this time chose Uniworld as it offered an Italian experience. The River Po is not itself particularly interesting although it does offer a change from the Venetian lagoon, which in itself is spectacular. The ship, crew, captain were all excellent - clean, well managed, like a well-oiled machine. I was exceptionally lucky as the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Needs updating

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Hillskis
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Uniworld cruise and we have done Avalon & Viking. I am not impressed by the room size on the River Countess. We opted for the suite because we wanted more room. I loved the bathroom with the 2 sinks and large shower. The minibar was also a plus as was our butler. The biggest problem was the furnishings were way too large for the cabin. The table lamps were so large that you had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Disappointing

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Garwein
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Was billed as a 7 day river cruise, but we really did not much cruising. 5 of the 7 nights we were docked at the cruise port in Venice. From the ship there several shore excursions offered in Venice, all of which were excellent, with excellent guides. The ship itself was elegant and always very clean. Our cabin was in a good location, just a few steps from the dining room. The bed was probably the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Our First Experience to Italia

Review for River Countess to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mdickson
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose a River Cruise as it was recommended to us by our Travel Agent. In addition to the river cruise, part of our vacation was a Land Tour before and after the cruise. Staying on the River Countess was the best part of the trip although we were unable to sail on the Po River due to low water levels. We actually only sailed the Venice Lagoon twice. The service by the staff was excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

