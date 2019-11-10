Bad experience overall and that is too bad for them, we are displeased of the msc, never again! Its like they don't care or have a verry bad management. The AC in the room can't be put to off, we were constantly in the freezer and waking with pain in the neck or in the middle of the night not able to breath thr the nose. The food is mediocre and just a few sortiments. The stuff not so wellcoming ...
We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
Staff was very helpfull, food was fantastic. Overall I give it a 8.5 out of 10. English was no problem for any of the staff. We are family of 6 and I will definately use Costa Deliziosa again.
Great enternainment, very good safety procedures, overall proffesional outfit. We only did the 7 night mediteranean, beautiful weather and ports visited exceed expectations.
The balconies just give ...
we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...
The ship was due to sail from Venice and we were advised that due to the weather, it was now leaving from Trieste but we needed to check in at Venice at usual from 11am.
Of course, the weather is not their fault.
We arrived early at 10:30 and proceeded to check in, it was fairly fast, we had done it online and the staff were fast to label our cases and clear us to the departure lounge, at ...
SO DISAPPOINTED !! My husband and I were on our 20th Aniversary, we normally travel the first week of December. We arrived at Venece to embark and the first surprize we recieved was an unexpected 2 hour bus drive from Venece to Triste, no advance warning not even a bottle of water were we offered, much les an apology. We had booked the Aurea package directly over the phone, this being the most ...
It is my 3th cruise... and Costa Deliziosa is the worst ever. We sail from Venice to Grecia and Montenegro... The logistic was terrible. They should choose more waisley the times in the ports. The time they give us was in each port SUCKS. Everthing on board costs a lot of money it's OVERRATED....the entertaiment in specific the shows was like seeing beginners in a performace, ZERO ...
You don’t have to read all of this and you don’t have to trust my review. Just do yourself a favor and “JUST DON’T DO IT” Unfortunately due to high tides this cruise docked in Trieste instead of Venice. This was supposed to be my dream vacation to Venice, turned nightmare.
Not because of uncontrollable natural elements. Costa had no control over. It was the service on this ship. This was the ...
Have done a Viking River Cruise & had great experience, so decided to do Viking Ocean Cruise. Wanted a worry-free trip where all was paid for in advance from pickup at airport to pre-excursion to ship to post-excursion to airport. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly with no issues. Ship was top notch with well appointed cabin. Was a great Mediterranean experience with gorgeous views. ...
I have done over 41 cruises on various lines. I choose a cruise for the itinerary & price. I also did the 14 night trans Atlantic after the 12 night Greek island cruise. This is my first cruise review and only negative feelings about a ship. I had cruised the NCL Star twice in the past and did not feel this way then. Staff were friendly hard workers but not trained well. After taking an ...