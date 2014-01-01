  • Newsletter
Variety Cruises Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Captain ,crew, tour guides at the Captain's dinner
Cabin was spacious and very clean
Fish off the back of the boat
Picture of the ship from one f the many islands we visited
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
6 reviews

1-6 of 6 Variety Cruises Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

What a disappointment

Review for Panorama II to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
onthegoagain2
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

My husband and I expected this cruise to be a delightful way to visit Panama and Costa Rica national parks and beaches. It was not!! The ship is tired and needs a lot of rust removal.The engines ran nonstop and the sails were never raised even briefly for pictures. The crew was mostly friendly and eager to please, but the captain was totally uninterested in the trip and would not even say ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Lucky us

Review for Variety Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
VADan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were lucky; we got a substantial discount, including all shore excursions free, our boat was only half capacity, and the folks we did sail with were some of the most congenial we've ever met. If not for all this, I fear we may have been disappointed. The Voyager is a very attractive boat, the crew uniformly friendly, helpful, and cheerful. (I suspect that was mainly due to we being such an ...
Sail Date: January 2016

Cruise with Ups and Downs, Sometimes Literally

Review for Variety Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
crownroyal
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

We previously sailed with Variety Galileo in Greece, had such a good time we repeated for Panama and Costa Rica. To start at the beginning, they used to embark at Shelter Island, a somewhat picturesque location but now its Colon which is industrial and nothing to look at. Orientation and life boat drill took three hours which was a little tiring after traveling. Half the reason we took this trip ...
Sail Date: February 2015

Variety Voyager; Costa Rica and the Panama Canal

Review for Variety Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Joseph Mok
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

There were two of us on this cruise: my father, who is 85 and retired, and myself, a 53-year old educator. My father has gone on many cruises; I have just been on four. The Cabin As one would expect on a "mega yacht," the cabin was quite small. Nonetheless, it was quite pleasant and I never felt crowded or claustrophobic. There were two single beds (comfortable), as well as a small desk and ...
Sail Date: December 2014

No rating
Treasures Of Costa Rica And The Panama Canal

Review for Variety Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Belfitt
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a week-long cruise booked only three weeks ahead by someone who wasn't keen on the idea of travelling one of those vast cruise liners. And this cruise was a wonderful experience! The gorgeous, Greek-operated yacht, Variety Voyager, with a cosmopolitan, friendly and hugely competent crew, provided a sociable and attractive setting, serving up delicious food, perfect cocktails and even a ...
Sail Date: March 2014

Return passenger Variety Voyager

Review for Variety Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Lattelee
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I am basically a land lover but I decided to go on a charter through the Panama Canal. The group was from ivy universities and was scheduled in 2014 to celebrate 100 years since the Panama Canal was opened. The trip was magical, because of this experience I have gone on the ship, not charter weeks, two more times. The second trip was through the Canal again. The first time the Canal passage was ...
Sail Date: January 2014

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews for Variety Cruises Ships
Variety Voyager Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Variety Voyager Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Panorama II Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
