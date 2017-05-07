  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Variety Cruises Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cabin was spacious and very clean
Fish off the back of the boat
Picture of the ship from one f the many islands we visited
Our Ship "Pegasus" anchoring in front of Aride
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
19 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 19 Variety Cruises Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Dream Vacation

Review for Variety Voyager to Greece

User Avatar
Life-is-good
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The phenomenal staff made this trip the dream trip for which we were hoping. Our trip was held in May 2022 when Covid was raging, and the United States were requiring a negative Covid test for reentry. Due to this, there were only twenty-five passengers on our ship, and many of the staff told us that this was one of the very first trips they had had since the pandemic began. The long hiatus ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Deceptive advertizing - Great Northern Discovery on Variety Voyagers

Review for Variety Voyager to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
SergeiPetukhov
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Buyers beware. Confusing, misleading, or blatantly untrue statements when promoting a product... They advertise as Deluxe Travel. Not even close. There is really no way of knowing anything about the ship until you get there. - This one is pretty bad ... Temperature in the room can not be controlled - it is ether cold or hot. Temperature control in the room does not work. Really were ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Destination Cuba, aboard MegaYacht Variety Voyager

Review for Variety Voyager to Cuba

User Avatar
1kflyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My EXCELLENT rating of this adventure is not indicative of luxury, rather a unique opportunity to experience Cuba and to do so aboard a mega-yacht. This was our third Cuban trip in six years. Booking this ship/itinerary allowed us to visit locations we had not seen previously and would have had difficulty getting to on our own. The Variety Voyager could be classified as an expedition-style ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Misled, not the Vantage cruise we paid up for

Review for Variety Voyager to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Martha Jayne Cee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We paid for a cruise on Vantage, a line we have had good experiences on previously. Instead of the Vantage ship we expected, we were greeted with the Variety Voyager on arrival in Poole, our departure point. The ship appeared to be older and was in need of some repairs, some of which were obvious to passengers. The reservation agent offered a cabin on the port side so we would have a good ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Beware of Vantage Travel- you don't know what you're getting!

Review for Variety Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Rambling Texans
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise, Vantage Cruise Line's "The Hidden Gems of the British Isles and Ireland" ,because it went to the islands north of Scotland- the Isle of Skye, the Outer Hebrides, and the Orkney Islands- to see sites like the prehistoric Callanish Stones and 3,000 year old Skara Brae. We started the cruise in Poole, England, visited Tresco on the Isles of Scilly and two ports in Wales, and ...
Sail Date: July 2018

72-passenger Mega Yacht delivers on service; otherwise, not so much!

Review for Variety Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tubabob
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship was exclusively chartered by Vantage World Travel for a cruise around the British Isles. After an overnight in the beautiful Hotel Principal in Edinburgh, we were driven by motorcoach to Inverness, where we embarked on the Voyager. We had a total of 61 passengers, and about 30 crew. This was our tenth trip with Vantage. The ship is well-decorated; we had cabin 330, the largest ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Great food and a beautiful ship

Review for Variety Voyager to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MikeWhite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our first time on a ship with only about 70 passengers, but we were still very satisfied with the excellent food, terrific personalized service from the crew and staff, the quality of the ship, the intriguing ports of call, and the well-organized tours. And we even had several nights of local entertainment. I highly recommend this ship and cruise. You will feel more movement on a smaller ship, ...
Sail Date: June 2018

An over hyped old ship

Review for Variety Voyager to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Tomgosdeck
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this ship after very good experiences on Vantage Travel Cruises. The ship was represented as launched in 2012 with Marble bathrooms, minibars, individual thermostats, five star dining and the like. We chose it for its Baltic Destinations. From the start, the ship failed to meet pur experience tations. The cabin was in its original 1992 state, it’s actual launch date, all steel ...
Response from Malvina V, Loyalty Program Manager @Variety Cruises

Dear Tomgosdeck, We note that you found much to enjoy during your cruise, and thank you for your review. In regards to the ship’s date of construction, please kindly note that your...

Sail Date: May 2018

Great service

Review for Variety Voyager to Greece

User Avatar
Djworld2018
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff and our Itinerary made by our Travel host ( Expo Cruise)were outstanding. Rooms were clean, service was outstanding. Food was great. Everything was handled with great efficiently. I think it helped that the majority of our fellow passengers were a happy, well travelled group. Entertainment on board is fine, but with our travel group we were able to dial it up. The Crew ...
Sail Date: May 2017

Great Staff

Review for Variety Voyager to Mediterranean

User Avatar
randalljay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We travelled with a group that filled the ship. The crew was terrific - every single one - with the most chatty captain we've ever had. Food was very good. The room was fine but the walls were a bit thin. The neighbour's TV sound came through loud and clear. When the sea is rough you really feel it...it's a small ship. We anchored more than I thought we would. No lectures. A real ...
Sail Date: May 2017

