The ports on this Christmas Markets cruise were the typical stops on any Danube River trip. What set it apart were all the different markets set up in each town/city. Browsing around was so much fun! And seeing some of the markets all lit up at night was special. The riverboat, the River Splendor, was typical of other riverboats we have been on. One huge disappointment, though, was the way ...
My wife and I chose to do a long river cruise for our first river cruise experience, thinking we would want to make one airplane ride to Europe and take in as much as possible. Vantage offered a 23 day river cruise with a 5 day land pre cruise extension in Romania. We did not know what to expect since it was our first river cruise after many ocean cruises and, there were few reviews of ...
This review covers 7 days on the vantage river splendor from budapest to regensburg on the first part of our danube,main, rhine cruise. We did not complete the scheduled 14 day cruise we joined on june 7 , 2019 due to an accident in the lock at riegensburg germany .we were not informed by vantage about an altered itinerary until 4 days into this cruise although the accident occurred 2 days ...
Many of the locations were interesting, including Honfleur, and the Giverny,the Normandy Beaches,American Cemetery,Pointe du Hoc, and 2 1/2 days for Paris explorations. One excursion included a visit to a working farm which talked about cheese makingbut did not include a demonstration or show cheese being made or stored--nota wise use of 2 hours.
Food service was efficient and lthe menu ...
Wanted to visit Budapest and Vienna on a land tour so with the extra ports, seemed to make sense (we are not interested in organized bus tours, but having the same room every night is appealing). While the tours and tour guides were good, the onboard experience was lacking.
We are frequent travellers (every two to three months since retiring six years ago) and experienced cruisers ...
This is a review of our second Vantage European River Cruise entitled “France Culinary Delights: Paris to Normandy” (MS River Venture, 13 days, June 2018). We took our first river cruise last year with Vantage (Majestic Rivers of Europe: Castles, Cathedrals & Fairytales, Budapest to Amsterdam, MS River Splendor, 15 days, June 2017) and rated it five stars. This cruise (2018) was barely three ...
A couple of things first. Checked Paris for embarkation but it was actually Vernon which is about an hour south of Paris but not on the list. Secondly this trip was supposed to consist of two parts, the cruise itself and the pre cruise excursion I booked to the south of France which comprised 5 of the 12 actual days of travel. Both were purchased thru Vantage and thus are reviewed ...
Why would I want to go to France and eat Costco food for 3 meals a day? We started bringing our own bread & dessert as these are particularly wonderful in France. What a shame to have missed out on fabulous fresh fish that we saw at many of the ports. Instead, we ate frozen strips of fish in 2 ounce portions (we could ask for a second piece, but sometimes with complaints from the servers). ...
We booked our first European river cruise with Vantage Deluxe World Travel at the end of January 2017. We selected their June 27 to July 12, 2017, 15-day river cruise entitled “Majestic Rivers of Europe: Castles, Cathedrals & Fairytales” that began in Budapest, Hungary and ended in Amsterdam, The Netherland. Here is an overview of our experience(s):
• BOOKING: We called and booked through ...
We recently sailed the River Splendor on MAJESTIC RIVERS OF EUROPE:CASTLES, CATHEDRALS & FAIRYTALES cruise, a 14-day river cruise mostly following Germany's Romantic Road with castles visible and viewed on land. The ship's cabins are basically the same size on 3 decks with the exception of the suites on the highest deck and the D cabins on the lowest deck which lack a french balcony and have ...