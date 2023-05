Review for MS Ocean Odyssey to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Hi. We picked this cruise in 2019, but vantage kept moving the dates until this year. They just moved the dates and NEVER sent us an email to tell us of the date changes. They only way we found out, was by logging into our account. Verry POOR. The ship and crew were great. However, working with Vantage was very hard. Long hold times( 2 hours) on the phone, plane reservations changed 7 day ...