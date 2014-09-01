Review for Carnival Legend to South Pacific

We only took this cruise as our relatives from England had booked it and we wanted to surprise them. we saw our room stewart twice. I accidently got locked out of our room one morning and no one was in the hall for over an hour to let me in. Our phone was out of service one night I was with my 82 year old mother and she has health issues so we needed a phone I went to the front desk around 5 pm ...