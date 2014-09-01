We had sailed with Seabourn 3 times before and the itinerary looked promising. It was the first Grand Voyage offered after covid and we had been looking forward to this moment. Unfortunately, we are sorry to say, this latest cruise was a disappointment; this was not the Seabourn we had known. We felt we had found ourselves on a low-budget cruise throughout the voyage. The food on our cruise, it ...
Our itinerary: 26-day Vancouver to Sydney, Oct. 13 to Nov. 9, 2019
We visited three ports in Hawaii, one in American Samoa, three in Fiji and three in New Caledonia.
We explored Van Dusen Botanic Garden in Vancouver before the cruise. The gardens were gorgeous in mid-October and their were few people, giving us quiet time in many areas. There were still lots of flowers blooming with the ...
The Noordam is badly needing refurbished in certain areas. Rust on balconies, grubby corridors. It looks a bit tired and dated. The sitting area immediately outside the Lincoln centre really needs attention. The windows are a mess with all the botched efforts to patch up seals. The crew is fantastic. Nothing is too much trouble. Certain things niggled with regard to food. They twice ran out of ...
We booked a signature suite on this cruise which showed on the HAL website as being a newly refurbished suite with new couch and chairs,marble top counters ,big screen TV on the wall and bright fresh interior but what we actually got when we came onboard is a tired old suite with marks all over the walls,an old bathroom with old grubby shower curtains, an old TV that you couldn’t make out what was ...
We chose to do this 38 day cruise from Vancouver to Auckland because it we had wanted to cross the Pacific and also visit New Zealand.
We have cruised on Noordam about 5 times so we’re aware she is in need of refurbishment and although parts were tired the ambience mostly made up for this. What we didn’t expect was the amount of infections throughout the ship. It was obvious from any of the ...
My wife and I spent 42 days aboard the Noordam, a medium size cruiseship of Holland America Line for about 2000 passengers from Sept. 24 to Nov. 6, 2017. This was just trhe right time for us with pleasant temperatures throughout our cruise. Moderate autumn weather along the Canadian und US West Coast and the first sea days on our way to the Hawaiian islands, getting warmer and more sunny by the ...
We only took this cruise as our relatives from England had booked it and we wanted to surprise them. we saw our room stewart twice. I accidently got locked out of our room one morning and no one was in the hall for over an hour to let me in. Our phone was out of service one night I was with my 82 year old mother and she has health issues so we needed a phone I went to the front desk around 5 pm ...
1. Loved the ship itself.
2. Crew Excellent.
3. Food extremely disappointing. Considering the French have a reputation for fine food, the food was boring, often tasteless unless it was the soup which was always too salty and seemed to be lack variety
4. Itinerary and excursions terrific. We went to places in Polynesia that were absolutely magic. The excursion staff were exceptional in ...
My wife and I just returned from a 36 day cruises on the HAL Zandamm. This is the first time we travelled with HAL, however, we have done other trips with Celebrity, Voyages of Discovery, etc.
As a general comment I would say we got value for our money. The ship is kept in top notch condition and staff are polite, attentive and the meals good.
The one major exception is the way they enforce ...
First off I'm a 4star mariner very loyal to HAL until now .this ship had to be the coldest ship Ive ever sailedonand .so extremely cold in the crows nest on deck 9 u needed mukluks and a parka.no control over the temperature in the wajang theatre either..freezing cold..
My hsband and I were in an outside cabin and there was no "cooler"and when I asked for one I was told they would rent one for ...