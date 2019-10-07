  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Vancouver to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
227 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 227 Vancouver to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise ever.

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Theresa Mitchell
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Paid for services not provided. The whole week the food was cold 95% of the time, fries cold like they just came out of the fridge, no options for food allergies or representatives did not understand, advertised room service but no one answered. I got sick the first day as food representative told me food was gluten free and turns out it was not. Days on port were cut hours and excursions ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Sea Days, Seniors and Some Fun

Review for Koningsdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Teachers Travel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Health: Two old ladies went on this cruise and had a great vacation! We are seniors and my friend's husband attended a family wedding on the other side of the country while we sailed the seas. We were concerned about CoVid but decided to trust HAL's commitment to health. We were not disappointed. We wore our masks throughout the cruise, everywhere, except when eating, drinking or in our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Pinnacle Suite Beware!

Review for Koningsdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Brat_18
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this short cruise to discover if we liked the Pinnacle Suite before we booked a longer voyage. While spacious and well laid out, the hot tub and music system were broken and unusable. Our friends booked other staterooms and we planned on using the Pinnacle suite for hosting. It's a shame when paying a premium for accommodation that such key amenities are not functional. The staff ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Lacking Entertainment and Excitement

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Travelogue604
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It is our first Holland America cruise. We knew it is more for mature passengers but we didn't care as we just wanted to try the Mexico Riviera cruise and the timing was right. We embarked from Vancouver and our check-in was a breeze. Our oceanview stateroom with a large square window was very spacious but it was on deck one where most of their oceanview staterooms are located. The location of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Mexican Riviara

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Perkins52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done a number of cruises with Holland America and always enjoy them. embarkation was smooth. Cabin crew were very good as was food. One of the staff in Tamarind remembered up from a cruise in 2017 which surprised and pleased us. Did not care for a couple of entertainers but not a big issue. Cruise director who we had sailed with twice before (Nick) is great and hope to see him again. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Quick getaway

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
my heart will go on
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted a quick getaway leaving from the port in our home city, and I wanted to see San Fran again. Overall, the cruise was great, as it always is with Celebrity. Great food & service. The main dining room had delicious food, of course. Our servers were great. But there was an overall confusion when we dined there. One night, we were there over two hours because the food didn't come very ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Some of the Cruise was Great, Some Good & Some Bad

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
firegal2539
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There were several problems with this cruise but there was a lot of great things too. I will start with the problems, when I got to check-in, the clerk couldn't find my reservation, so we had to get a supervisor who finally found it but it had the wrong cabin, I upgraded to a Concierge Class about 3 months before the cruise. Finally, he got the right information and I got my key. My credit card ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Great ship and crew but what happened to the amenities?

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
RHODONNA
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Penthouse Suite Celebrity Eclipse October 2019 Beautiful suite, friendly crew! We missed the tea time “delights” delivered by the butler. Also fresh flowers, fresh fruit basket and towel animals. When we asked what happened to them we were told it is the new corporate policy. The crew then delivered the most beautiful arrangement of red roses to the suite. Then came a few days of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Mixed Feelings about Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
jbpalazzo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were aboard the Jewel for the annual repositioning cruise from Alaska to the winter itinerary. There were several really great things about the ship that deserve 5 stars. But there were also several dismal things about the ship that deserve 0 stars. First, the good news. I was highly impressed by the efficiency in embarkation and disembarkation. It went so smoothly! Very orderly and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Outstanding west coast trip with great food and entertainment

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Sthoedel
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this cruise partly because it conveniently started in my home town, Vancouver, and ended up in my bud's town, LA. We try to take a trip every year someplace together, and I had never been on a cruise before. The price seemed reasonable, so we booked it. Ports visited: Vancouver, Victoria, Astoria, San Francisco, Monterey, LA. We were both very happy with this cruise experience. We ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

