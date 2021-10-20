Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Good but some disappointments

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Eurodam

User Avatar
cassandra44
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose the 20 day repositioning cruise from Vancouver to Ft Lauderdale mainly for an opportunity to relax and be pampered..not as much for the ports of call en route. My husband has mobility issues and we didn’t expect to do many excursions ( I did 3 and he, 2). We welcomed days at sea. We chose a Signature suite because more spacious. The bathroom was lovely and we did like extra room ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Very Disappointed

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam

User Avatar
MALCOLM SOLWAY
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After booking and paying for this cruise, we got an update stating that our first port of call had been cancelled then a second port of call had also been cancelled, the replacement on the first port had been changed to Seattle, we live in Vancouver BC, the second cancellation no substitute provided. While on the ship other ports had also been cancelled one due to weather one because of civil ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Pick-it-up!!!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam

User Avatar
Brian in Langley BC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The service was good, as usual, we don't involve ourselves in the activities, the cabin was nicely appointed and very clean. The food in the dining room was sub-par, like pickles wrapped in sliced roast beef, that is the type of slop I would expect as a staff meal in a hotel staff cafeteria, also know s leftovers. The entertainment was not at all inviting, there was a pianist singing who should ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Too little ship, too little adventure, too much money

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Seabourn Venture

User Avatar
chelseavfr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th Seabourn cruise and, unlike our most memorable cruise aboard the Quest to Antarctica with the late and much missed Captain Larsen, this voyage was a bust. Think that you’ll get close to Polar Bears and other marine mammals aboard Zodiacs? Think again! You’d be better off watching a David Attenborough film and saving yourself +$30k. We never got closer than 1000 meters to these ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Beautiful Pacific Coast cruise!

Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on Serenade of the Seas

User Avatar
traveljunkie27
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had FCC to use so picked a fun and relaxing cruise and we were pleasantly surprised by the gorgeous weather and fabulous crew.. Vancouver and Victoria were so beautiful, and had great time in San Francisco. The crew was amazing. Everyone was so friendly and caring and it showed. Really made you feel appreciated and special. I think everyone was just so happy to be back to more regular cruising ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Overall a Good + Cruise

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Celebrity Solstice

User Avatar
DiveMaster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First this was not a 15 night Bering Sea & Japan TransPacific but an 8 night Vancouver to Los Angeles Pacific Coast cruise. The ship was in very good condition with a few exceptions, like a bench seat with torn upholstery in the Oceanview Cafe. We were in Cabin 3174 (Unobstructed Oceanview) which has a convenient location to minimize walking distance and was not excessively noisy. Main dining ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

Out of the ordinary

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Star Breeze

User Avatar
cruzen07
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our experience started out really rough at the Port in Vancouver. No one seemed to know what the heck was going on and where to send us. There was a lot of walking involved and a lot of waiting! We arrived two hours after our embarkation time and still had to sit and wait at least 45 minutes to board. We found there to be little to no direction throughout the cruise. When in port they ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

A very much needed vacation

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Star Breeze

User Avatar
Redtravel
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Before the pandemic, we took many cruises including 10 on Windstar. While we also enjoyed sailing on other cruise lines, we choose Windstar mainly for dining and relaxing. We loved the elegance and size of the Star ships before the stretch. When we heard that the ships were being stretched, we wondered how it would change the ships. Would there be enough space to accommodate more passengers? ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Poorest service ever on a cruise ship! I would give it less than 1 out of 5 if I could!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

User Avatar
Miss Fran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this ship since it was going through the panama canal, across the atlantic and on to the mediterranean. Worst staff ever! most staff were incompetent at their jobs, especially reception and pursers office. Many staff were outright rude! we have never seen such widespread rudeness on a cruise ship. Room steward LOCKED ME OUT on my patio and then blamed the door (said it locked ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great to be back

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Koningsdam

User Avatar
mcduffy1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We needed a quick getaway as our September cruise on HAL had been cancelled & as soon as we saw this was a go we booked it. So glad - beautiful & immaculate ship outstanding crew. Entertainment tried but not great, movies not very good but setting by the pool beautiful. main dining room very good, felt sad for the waitstaff -young and inexperienced but happily they got it together by the end of ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

