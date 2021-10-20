Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Star Breeze

Our experience started out really rough at the Port in Vancouver. No one seemed to know what the heck was going on and where to send us. There was a lot of walking involved and a lot of waiting! We arrived two hours after our embarkation time and still had to sit and wait at least 45 minutes to board. We found there to be little to no direction throughout the cruise. When in port they ...