  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Vancouver to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Vancouver to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Poorest service ever on a cruise ship! I would give it less than 1 out of 5 if I could!

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Miss Fran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this ship since it was going through the panama canal, across the atlantic and on to the mediterranean. Worst staff ever! most staff were incompetent at their jobs, especially reception and pursers office. Many staff were outright rude! we have never seen such widespread rudeness on a cruise ship. Room steward LOCKED ME OUT on my patio and then blamed the door (said it locked ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Summit

Review for Celebrity Summit to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
VolFan3
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

We were finally on our way to Alaska. We were originally booked on the 6/ 3/2005 sailing that was cancelled due to pod problems. We ended up going to Bermuda last year on the Horizon after our cancellation and used our free cruise on the 6/17/06 Alaska sailing on the Summit. We flew in one day early from Knoxville, Tennessee and stayed at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. The hotel is beautiful but ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2006

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Vancouver to the Mediterranean
Vancouver to the Mediterranean Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews
Vancouver to the Mediterranean Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews
Vancouver to the Mediterranean Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent