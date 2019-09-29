  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Vancouver to Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
191 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 191 Vancouver to Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Horrible cruise

Review for Koningsdam to Hawaii

User Avatar
Rebert75
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Completed one item on my travel bucket list!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
gullivertravels
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to visit all of the islands that make up Hawaii without having to travel there numerous times due to the expense. By cruising I was able see each island as well as not having to worry about the cost of hotel, transportation, food and entertainment. When participating on shore excursions there were numerous activities scheduled each day on board to keep one ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Exceptional service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Cruisekarmic
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my third cruise on NCL, previous two being on the Star in 2007 and 2009. The recent refurbishment of the Jewel made for a more luxurious trip. Spaces and amenities were clean and fresh feeling. The availability of self-serve espresso machines in the buffet was a pleasant surprise and one I wish was available when I cruised Alaska. Service was exceptional on this sailing, better than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Traveled with children

Nice cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Subaux
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose cruise as it was after operation and before chemotherapy. And you never know. We had the 5 ultimate dining pkg as an inducement and the 2 for latitudes platinum. We ate well. Liked the old decor of last year before refit. But did like sub chargers in room and lights. Two pride of America cruises under our belts so old hat. Captain of jewel stayed further out from napali coast than pride of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

I would do this one again!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Meadowsgirl
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Chose this cruise as it left from Vancouver (my home port) and I wanted to see more of Hawaii. Travelled with my cousin & our aunt in an inside room. While snug, we managed to all have enough space for our belongings in the drawers, closet, & washroom. Our room steward was great, the crew was smiling & happy everywhere we went. Waiters in Tsar’s Palace were awesome! My aunt has a food ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Jewel disaster

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
dardekaye
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

The employees were great. The food was always cold and the same except in the upgrade restaurants. At one port there were no shuttles or buses and we were not told so if you couldn’t walk dir 30 min in 90 degree weather you didn’t go anywhere because the taxi line was LONG and over an hr wait Couldn’t get by the pool because people would get up early and grab towels to save chairs until they ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

First time to Hawaii

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
VictoriaBC cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the NCL-Getaway previously and we enjoyed that cruise enough to give the Jewel a try. We were excited to go to Hawaii, especially during the months of October and November. The ship had approx 2400 guests on board and many were seniors with some families with youngsters. We had an ocean-view room on the port side and it was comfortable for a couple, although from time to time, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Wonderful, comfortable ship

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Ball4741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary.We wanted to visit all of the Hawaiian Islands and this did the trick. An added benefit turned out to be the 5 days at sea! We never realized how relaxing, yet interesting the ship would be. We loved the on board lectures, the activities, and just the opportunity to take naps or find a place to read. The restaurants and the food were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Amazing cruise!

Review for Eurodam to Hawaii

User Avatar
Blaine2019
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose the 27 day cruise to burn off vacation time and explore places I’ve never been. I don’t regret it at all. I travelled solo! Ship was clean and employees were organized. My cabin was immaculate and room stewards were attentive and pleasant. Dining room was awesome And organized from the matre’d to the waiter, busboy & supervisors. Staff were attentive and friendly. Food well displayed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Cruise from Hell

Review for Eurodam to Hawaii

User Avatar
k8teybc
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Myself and my travelling companion recently completed a cruise to Hawaii on the Eurodam (29 Sep - 15 Oct 2019). Our trip was the most disgusting travel experience we have ever had. Our confirmed request for a table for two in the Dining Room was a shared table for four. After a ten-minute argument with our waiter on the first night, 29 Sep, I was told that we would have a table for two for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

