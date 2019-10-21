  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Vancouver Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
3494 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,494 Vancouver Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

We were on the Royal Princess

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
MistyPup50
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of all the ports, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Sitka & Glaciers, Hubbard, Glacier Bay, Dawes Glacier in Endicott Arm. Unfortunately there was too much ice to get to Dawes Glacier and the ship was too big for Hubbard. We originally booked on the Sapphire and were moved to the Royal. I am not likely to book a Royal or it's same class again. The balconies ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Nice Alaska cruise, poor Princess customer care

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
highpark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I had a credit due to a cancellation caused by Covid 19. We had been wanting to see Alaska for some time. The credit had a timetable when it needed to be used and we chose an early season trip to avoid families with children in the high season. The Royal Princess was undertaking it’s first Alaskan cruise in two years. This is a Medallion Class ship. Princess indicate that ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Worst cruise ever.

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Theresa Mitchell
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Paid for services not provided. The whole week the food was cold 95% of the time, fries cold like they just came out of the fridge, no options for food allergies or representatives did not understand, advertised room service but no one answered. I got sick the first day as food representative told me food was gluten free and turns out it was not. Days on port were cut hours and excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

They blew me away but there is no Iquitos or Nauta on the ports list?

Review for Aqua to Africa

User Avatar
Gordj
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After my internet “research” I felt that the Aqua ships were the nicest ones available. The food was amazing. As a carnivore from the Pacific Northwest I had one of my best fish meals ever one afternoon and every other meal was also very good. All of the crew from Crhistian the bartender to George and Alex the guides were attentive and knowledgeable and proficient. The animals cooperated and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Close to a perfect cruise!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
earlydiner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000 passengers. Needless to say we were so well taken care of with no lines anywhere. All crew and passengers seemed extra friendly. I would guess that about 10% of passengers and 100% ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful ship! Great time to cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
cruise-ia
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had some vacation time to use. We did Alaska 26 years ago - our first cruise! We enjoyed this cruise! The ship was only 60% capacity which was really nice - no lines. We went with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

What a treat to be sailing again

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
SbbquilterUT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From start to finish we had an excellent week on the lovely Millenium. I surprised my DH for his birthday and bid up from our interior to Aqua class - and won (I admit it was a gift for me as well). Easiest boarding ever - we arrived at pier 66 at 12:15 with a 12:30 time and waved right in. You will stop 3 times for paperwork review but the entire process was only about 15". Then on to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

RCL Alaska cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mimilasardine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Felt very safe on this cruise. Ship 45% full, many precautions taken, although I suspect the few children were the only ones on the cruise unvaccinated. Crew seemed ecstatic to be sailing again. As always, RCL does everything they can to meet your needs and make your vacation a success. Negatives were all the shows were at 9:30pm! Movies were sparse, or shown outside in the 50 degree ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Completed one item on my travel bucket list!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
gullivertravels
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to visit all of the islands that make up Hawaii without having to travel there numerous times due to the expense. By cruising I was able see each island as well as not having to worry about the cost of hotel, transportation, food and entertainment. When participating on shore excursions there were numerous activities scheduled each day on board to keep one ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Exceptional service

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
Cruisekarmic
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my third cruise on NCL, previous two being on the Star in 2007 and 2009. The recent refurbishment of the Jewel made for a more luxurious trip. Spaces and amenities were clean and fresh feeling. The availability of self-serve espresso machines in the buffet was a pleasant surprise and one I wish was available when I cruised Alaska. Service was exceptional on this sailing, better than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

