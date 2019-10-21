  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Vancouver Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3447 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,447 Vancouver Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Highs and Lows

Review for Zuiderdam to Alaska

User Avatar
Bartsmom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have enjoyed previous holidays with HAL and were anxious to get back cruising after two years stuck at home. As we prefer not to fly, a trip out of Vancouver was very convenient. The price was reasonable for a balcony cabin and we opted for the Have It All package. The pre-cruise requirements were a bit of a hassle (Covid testing, ArriveCan and VeriFly documentation) and a lot of people seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
committedcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Food Windjammer buffet food inedible. All meat dishes w/ the exception of the roast were TOO SALTY. Buffet drove me to become a vegetarian. East Indian food is a favorite of my daughter. She left it on her plate. inedible. Pizza dry and had few toppings. The moment the MDR opened for breakfast and lunch we ate there. Still disappointed. Eggs Benidict fine, but cook not flexible. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Best cruise ever

Review for Zuiderdam to Alaska

User Avatar
sg09029
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

From start to finish everything was perfect. We are a couple in our 60s who cruise semi regularly and this is our second cruise to Alaska. Our first being on a Princess cruise. Embarkation was a breeze as we had completed all of our required apps. from entering the cruise terminal to being on the ship was 10 mins and that is because that is how long it takes to walk through the various ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Great Cruise

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Alaska

User Avatar
hdkash
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Other than a complete mess around COVID testing at embarkation, during online checkin it required that we arrange a time with Eurofins for testing and NCL covered the cost. We arrived and met blank stare about Eurofins, we had to into downtown Vancouver and pay $75 for tests. Prior to online checkin we had bought video supervised tests to use at our hotel in Vancouver. We had not heard a word from ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

They blew me away but there is no Iquitos or Nauta on the ports list?

Review for Aqua to Africa

User Avatar
Gordj
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After my internet “research” I felt that the Aqua ships were the nicest ones available. The food was amazing. As a carnivore from the Pacific Northwest I had one of my best fish meals ever one afternoon and every other meal was also very good. All of the crew from Crhistian the bartender to George and Alex the guides were attentive and knowledgeable and proficient. The animals cooperated and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Close to a perfect cruise!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
earlydiner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000 passengers. Needless to say we were so well taken care of with no lines anywhere. All crew and passengers seemed extra friendly. I would guess that about 10% of passengers and 100% ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Beautiful ship! Great time to cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
cruise-ia
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had some vacation time to use. We did Alaska 26 years ago - our first cruise! We enjoyed this cruise! The ship was only 60% capacity which was really nice - no lines. We went with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

What a treat to be sailing again

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
SbbquilterUT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From start to finish we had an excellent week on the lovely Millenium. I surprised my DH for his birthday and bid up from our interior to Aqua class - and won (I admit it was a gift for me as well). Easiest boarding ever - we arrived at pier 66 at 12:15 with a 12:30 time and waved right in. You will stop 3 times for paperwork review but the entire process was only about 15". Then on to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

RCL Alaska cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mimilasardine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Felt very safe on this cruise. Ship 45% full, many precautions taken, although I suspect the few children were the only ones on the cruise unvaccinated. Crew seemed ecstatic to be sailing again. As always, RCL does everything they can to meet your needs and make your vacation a success. Negatives were all the shows were at 9:30pm! Movies were sparse, or shown outside in the 50 degree ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Completed one item on my travel bucket list!

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Hawaii

User Avatar
gullivertravels
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because I wanted to visit all of the islands that make up Hawaii without having to travel there numerous times due to the expense. By cruising I was able see each island as well as not having to worry about the cost of hotel, transportation, food and entertainment. When participating on shore excursions there were numerous activities scheduled each day on board to keep one ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Vancouver Reviews
Vancouver Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vancouver Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.