This was our first expedition cruise with Hurtigruten. The welcome on board was amazing and the staff were all so professional. The food was above excellent and the staff made this trip a very special occasion. Totally impressed and would highly recommend. We can’t wait to go back on board. This was a true adventure and the small boat cruising was incredible. A trip of a lifetime and special ...
This cruise was my fourth Hurtigruten experience, the first two having been the traditional Hurtigruten round trip between Bergen and Kirkenes (near the Soviet border) and back. The third was a one-way coastal voyage to Kirkenes in the 1990s followed by a side visit to the Sami people in northern Finland. My wife and I had been attracted to another fjord-type holiday for some time and selected the ...