Our first cruise, saved and planned as was supposed to be our big special holiday and feel let down by Holland America, they were recommended by family members who raved about how great they were but not a good impression. Most staff amazing, helpful and friendly. Then go to get a mojito from pool bar and rude, patronising and belittling bar waiter left me in tears, I could not return back to the ...
Cruised Alaska. Had the most amazing weather and time. The Koningsdam is a beautiful ship. I understand it is a medium size ship, but it feels small. Had a balcony cabin on the 11th floor. It was clean and like any other balcony on a cruise ship. Bathroom is small, shower has a real door which is nice, toilet placement is stupid. You will understand. The beds are narrow, short, but ...
We chose this cruise because we would not require airfare as we live I. The departure city of Vancouver. Wanted to try a newer ship, I thought HAL would have fewer children and better COVID protocols as they cater to an older clientele. This was my first cruise since Covid.
I was very surprised at the general lack of cleaning around the ship, never saw any staff sanitizing elevators, ...
Travelled to alaska on Holland America. First, this cruise line has zero entertainment during the day. With over 3 sea days, choose another ship with daily entertainment. Night time entertainment was limited. The comedian was on for half an hour. The Lincoln Center stage music happened maybe twice and lasted for half an hour. Went on the train trip in Skagway. 10 minutes into the trip, the engine ...
Health:
Two old ladies went on this cruise and had a great vacation! We are seniors and my friend's husband attended a family wedding on the other side of the country while we sailed the seas. We were concerned about CoVid but decided to trust HAL's commitment to health. We were not disappointed. We wore our masks throughout the cruise, everywhere, except when eating, drinking or in our ...
We chose this short cruise to discover if we liked the Pinnacle Suite before we booked a longer voyage. While spacious and well laid out, the hot tub and music system were broken and unusable. Our friends booked other staterooms and we planned on using the Pinnacle suite for hosting. It's a shame when paying a premium for accommodation that such key amenities are not functional.
The staff ...
Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
We needed a quick getaway as our September cruise on HAL had been cancelled & as soon as we saw this was a go we booked it. So glad - beautiful & immaculate ship outstanding crew. Entertainment tried but not great, movies not very good but setting by the pool beautiful. main dining room very good, felt sad for the waitstaff -young and inexperienced but happily they got it together by the end of ...
Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000 passengers. Needless to say we were so well taken care of with no lines anywhere. All crew and passengers seemed extra friendly. I would guess that about 10% of passengers and 100% ...
This was our first time cruising with Celebrity. We have cruised with NCL, Carnival and RCL in the past. The ship was very nice, it has been refurnished recently and looks great. It was a last minute cruise, had some vacation time to use. We did Alaska 26 years ago - our first cruise! We enjoyed this cruise! The ship was only 60% capacity which was really nice - no lines.
We went with ...