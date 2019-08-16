  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Vancouver Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1640 reviews
8 Awards
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
304 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 304 Vancouver Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

Close to a perfect cruise!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
earlydiner
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Got back yesterday from a seven day cruise on the Millennium to Alaska. The ship had been fully redone ($90M) and it still spelled new. The full capacity of the ship is about 2500 but the Captain said we had 1000 passengers. Needless to say we were so well taken care of with no lines anywhere. All crew and passengers seemed extra friendly. I would guess that about 10% of passengers and 100% ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Celebrity experience on the ship was not the quality I have experience and other

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
lady6coco
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have to say that this was probably not the best Cruise Experience.. The specialty dining was not any better than going to the regular dining. I find it to be a waste of money. I did three specialty dining on this trip and did not find them to be any better than going to the dining room. Also, the main dining room the service is poor. The guys are overworked and overwhelmed. Did have one ...
Sail Date: September 2019

First Transpacific on the "new" Millennium

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
onyourmark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having done a number of Transatlantic cruises we opted for a Transpacific cruise to Tokyo, and the eight days at sea did not deter us. We flew from Toronto to Vancouver at 7:00am, arrived at 9:20am, took the Canada Line train from the airport to the port, and were ready to board the ship for the Concierge lunch in the dining room. While our cabin #8177 was not quite ready, the “touch” Seapass was ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Celebrity - Slipping On The 'Premium' Promise (from WOW! to Meh!)

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
RiverEagle
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I'm looking to be as honest and balanced as I can in this review so that it helps prospective cruisers who are considering Celebrity. I'll do this in 3 parts... Summary… the Good… the Bad. Summary My view is that Celebrity is living off its reputation (& messaging) of ‘premium’. My experience is that they are looking for ever 'sneaky' ways to drive up revenue (as any good business ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Lip Service to Accessibility

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
chicagoGWMC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

About me: 7 prior cruises. Full-time wheelchair user. Somewhat active, wheeling several miles on a typical day. Middle-aged. I found the Millennium surprisingly UNaccommodating to passengers who, like me, need a wheelchair to get around: 1) My wheelchair-accessible cabin had a ramp to get out to the balcony. Great. But NO ramp on the balcony side, just a 3.5" drop, making it unusable. I had ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

Great Crew, disappointing food and entertainment + too many days at sea.

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Transpacific

User Avatar
sailor925
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Good: Great staff, everyone from the room attendant up to the waiters, Concierge, Captains Club representative and Hotel Director couldn't have been nicer. The Ship is in good shape. The Cruise Director Steve is everywhere and enthusiastic. The Captain is everywhere (who's steering the ship??) but is very pleasant and does his best to communicate with the passengers even though his heavily ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

The new refit is pretty nice for the most part.

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
5beatriff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed seeing the changes in the ship and for the most part they look good. The ship looks brighter and cleaner. What we missed was the library, the first place I went to get a book to read and no library. There are a few books I finally found by the Rendevous, but very few and the topics of the books were not chosen to excited cruises. I imagine more for decoration, but I borrowed one anyway ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

7 day ALASKA Millennium cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
Elizabeth Dyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the millennium 4 years ago from Vancouver to Seward on an 8 day cruise and returned back by air. We found it to be in need of refurbishment at that time and were disappointed. We have always enjoyed the Solstice ships and therefore remained with them instead and have enjoyed MANY wonderful cruises to many fabulous destinations. Since they refurbished the Millennium this spring we ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

You can't beat the service!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
jlatels
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I previously cruised to Bermuda and Alaska, and had such a horrible experience the second time (on Norwegian) that we didn't do it again for 15 years. I'm glad we have it another shot, because the Celebrity Millennium was wonderful, especially post-revolution. We stayed in the Sky Suite and the service was impeccable. Ramir, our butler, Elvie, our stateroom attendant, and ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Traveled with children

Decline

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
skipperdk
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I sailed with celebrity earlier and remembered a cruise ( in Caribbean) as innovative and top notch especially very good service and food. This time I was in some ways disappointed. However the balcony cabin(6035) was fine and with good service. The cafe Bacio was nice and with good service and nice food/cakes. The intertainment in the theatre was so so. The service in MDR and in ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Reviews of Celebrity Millennium Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Seattle
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Seward
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Hong Kong
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Amsterdam
Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Kobe
