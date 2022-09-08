  • Newsletter
Valencia to Italy Cruise Reviews

3.3
Average
35 reviews

1-10 of 35 Valencia to Italy Cruise Reviews

Worst Cruise Ever

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

Heavy surf
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the price; the adage you get what you pay for was very true. I have been on over 50 cruises on 8 different cruise lines and found that this cruise was the bottom of the barrel.I may be jaded but the entertainment, dining experience, attitude of the suits(upper command),and all around demeanor of the crew was terrible. On a very positive note the cabin steward as ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

jmelton1130
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is my first and last time on MSC. I'm just seriously disappointed. The ship was beautiful, but that's where the good part stopped. Except for our server in the dining room and our room attendant, the service was poor and mostly nonexistent. The vast majority are definitely not friendly and not trying to help you. Good luck finding soap in the public restrooms - very surprising, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

BUSY AND FAN CRUISE IN THE RAIN

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

Marta Ros
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I give 10 points to wayan dharma k. dining services, he made our dinners special and fun and 10 points nathan paul asst. Waiter of servis in restaurant, his job was excellent. I give 10 points to shuriana cabin steward , he was very friendly and attentive the entire cruise. I give 10 points to rocio , bag store saleswoman, she was very professional, polite and nice. I didn´t like the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea

Worse experience.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

Anish
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We have worse experience with this cruise. Poor service. Staff is irresponsible. No entertainment in this cruise.No entertainment for children. Pool water is not cleaned.. Indian food quality is very poor. Room service no one picked up the call in reception.we booked a private photoshoot between the time 8 to 8:30 pm but we got only 5 minutes late and photographer went to do the private photoshoot ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Traveled with children

Never Again with MSC. Yacht Club Mediocre

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

Raincity
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The Seashore is a beautiful ship but MSC is not a line for luxury or service even in the Yacht Club. Sailing on MSC would be intolerable without the YC though. The rest of the ship was crowded, over run by teenagers and young kids. But Beware: babies and young children are allowed in the YC. It is not relaxing with crying infants and ill behaved children running around. Seashore staff are ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Royal Suite

Too many passengers, not enough staff

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

Cruisefan-68
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were a group of 15 and chose this cruise as it seemed to offer good value, sailing from Valencia at the right time of year. It would probably not have been my first choice because of its size: just under 6,000 passengers. Unfortunately my fears were proved justified. The Seashore is an impressive ship, but the organisation on board was terrible. They are severely understaffed, particularly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

MSC NEVER AGAIN

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Bellissima

Kanin
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

First and last cruise with MSC. Lovely ship, fantastic facilities, however ........ To start off with - our cabin was changed from the one we had booked, without any notification or explanation. Cabin was same category but not our preferrede deck. We were not aware that MSC pick up/drop off at every port of call. Seemed like a ferry. Not international passenger base on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Very good value for money, terrific ship, excellent service on board.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaside

Alan and Pauline Spain
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It is possible to receive superior food on a cruise ship but truly the choice, qualiy and presentation were very good indeed. With a few allergy problems betwen us we were concerned but on our first time into the dining room the waiter immediatlt calle 'The Head Waiter' and from then on either special meals or the same food without the harmful ingredietnts were provided. This was outstandingly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

We were impressed with this ship.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

Lyndy3103
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise last minute from Valencia Port. Check in was easy and we were on board by 12 noon. The quality of the ship was stunning, and extremely clean. There were lots of neighbourhoods, in fact we were discovering new locations on board right up to the last night on board. The Coloseo was an excellent daytime location, comfortable seating and first class servers. In the evening ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Yacht Club not worth it

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seaside

BAKAT
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

For my first (and last) MSC Cruise, I wanted to try out the Yacht Club experience. While it was certainly a good choice for the ship as a whole (which was otherwise EXTREMELY crowded, with very limited choices at the buffet restaurant compared to other ships of that size, most choices looking not appealing at all), it is FAR from a luxury or even elevated experience. Embarkation was fairly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

