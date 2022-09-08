We chose this cruise because of the price; the adage you get what you pay for was very true. I have been on over 50 cruises on 8 different cruise lines and found that this cruise was the bottom of the barrel.I may be jaded but the entertainment, dining experience, attitude of the suits(upper command),and all around demeanor of the crew was terrible. On a very positive note the cabin steward as ...
This is my first and last time on MSC. I'm just seriously disappointed.
The ship was beautiful, but that's where the good part stopped.
Except for our server in the dining room and our room attendant, the service was poor and mostly nonexistent. The vast majority are definitely not friendly and not trying to help you.
Good luck finding soap in the public restrooms - very surprising, ...
I give 10 points to wayan dharma k. dining services, he made our dinners special and fun and 10 points nathan paul asst. Waiter of servis in restaurant, his job was excellent.
I give 10 points to shuriana cabin steward , he was very friendly and attentive the entire cruise.
I give 10 points to rocio , bag store saleswoman, she was very professional, polite and nice.
I didn´t like the ...
We have worse experience with this cruise. Poor service. Staff is irresponsible. No entertainment in this cruise.No entertainment for children. Pool water is not cleaned.. Indian food quality is very poor. Room service no one picked up the call in reception.we booked a private photoshoot between the time 8 to 8:30 pm but we got only 5 minutes late and photographer went to do the private photoshoot ...
The Seashore is a beautiful ship but MSC is not a line for luxury or service even in the Yacht Club. Sailing on MSC would be intolerable without the YC though. The rest of the ship was crowded, over run by teenagers and young kids.
But Beware: babies and young children are allowed in the YC. It is not relaxing with crying infants and ill behaved children running around. Seashore staff are ...
We were a group of 15 and chose this cruise as it seemed to offer good value, sailing from Valencia at the right time of year. It would probably not have been my first choice because of its size: just under 6,000 passengers. Unfortunately my fears were proved justified.
The Seashore is an impressive ship, but the organisation on board was terrible. They are severely understaffed, particularly ...
First and last cruise with MSC.
Lovely ship, fantastic facilities, however ........
To start off with - our cabin was changed from the one we had booked, without any notification or explanation. Cabin was same category but not our preferrede deck.
We were not aware that MSC pick up/drop off at every port of call. Seemed like a ferry.
Not international passenger base on this ...
It is possible to receive superior food on a cruise ship but truly the choice, qualiy and presentation were very good indeed. With a few allergy problems betwen us we were concerned but on our first time into the dining room the waiter immediatlt calle 'The Head Waiter' and from then on either special meals or the same food without the harmful ingredietnts were provided. This was outstandingly ...
We chose this cruise last minute from Valencia Port. Check in was easy and we were on board by 12 noon. The quality of the ship was stunning, and extremely clean. There were lots of neighbourhoods, in fact we were discovering new locations on board right up to the last night on board.
The Coloseo was an excellent daytime location, comfortable seating and first class servers. In the evening ...
For my first (and last) MSC Cruise, I wanted to try out the Yacht Club experience. While it was certainly a good choice for the ship as a whole (which was otherwise EXTREMELY crowded, with very limited choices at the buffet restaurant compared to other ships of that size, most choices looking not appealing at all), it is FAR from a luxury or even elevated experience.
Embarkation was fairly ...