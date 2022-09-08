Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

We chose this cruise because of the price; the adage you get what you pay for was very true. I have been on over 50 cruises on 8 different cruise lines and found that this cruise was the bottom of the barrel.I may be jaded but the entertainment, dining experience, attitude of the suits(upper command),and all around demeanor of the crew was terrible. On a very positive note the cabin steward as ...