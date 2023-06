Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVida (APT)

I chose this cruise as it dovetailed nicely with my follow-on cruise in late May on the Ama Dolce in France. The cruise manager Luis Ribeiro was the best ever. He was constantly following up on every aspect of this cruise. He was always impeccably dressed. I started with 3 nights pre-cruise in Madrid with Luis. There was an excursion to Toledo which is a very nice town. Then we were bused to Vega ...