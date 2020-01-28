Long wanting to travel to the Antarctic and with previous experience of Hurtigruten- it was a no-brainer!
Staff were fantastic and very genuine. All seemed committed to ensuring our maximum safety and enjoyment. Even the engineering staff (who we rarely saw) were friendly and often remembered our names!
Food onboard was fantastic and with wine and beer included what’s not to ...
We had wanted to go to Antarctica for years and after 42 years of childcare (our own 5 boys plus 59 foster childre), it was time to celebrate and just be the two of us!
The cruise was a fantastic treat in every way. It was a huge adventure each day, exploring new places we had only dreamed about. The food was outstanding and varied, especially considering we were in the Antarctic! The ...
Fram 23 day cruise offered the opportunity for expeditions on the Antarctica Continent, South Georgia and the Falklands including the Chilean Fiords. This hit everything we wanted to see. However, due to having active Covid cases on board during our cruise, which was quickly quarantined and maintained, we were unable to go to the Falkland islands as they did not consider us a green ship at the ...
We have taken over 80 cruises and this was the best cruise we have ever taken. For 18 days the staff were attentive and happy. The expedition team is incredible! Very knowledgeable and very helpful. Daily briefings were extremely informative and the shore excursions that we took twice each day when weather permitted were wonderful. The food was great and well presented. There was a wide variety of ...
During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the guest was possibly infected with COVID19, all guests who were ashore were directed to return to the ship immediately. The ship was shortly thereafter granted permission to continue the ...
The whole experience from beginning to end was superb. We had been with Hurtigruten up the coast of Norway and so enjoyed it we wanted to do a longer cruise.
Antarctica was our choice.
We booked a suite and this did not disappoint. The advantages of the suite were many - breakfast in the a la carte restaurant, an invitation to eat in the a la carte restaurant in the evening, free mini bar ...
I have used Hurtigruten once before about 10 years ago (classic passage North) and enjoyed it. I chose this trip on the Fram based on that experience, reputation and price - but primarily the itinerary, which gave more time on South Georgia. Getting to Ushuaia and back was a bit of a faff, using their chartered LATAM aircraft, but it is hard to see a viable alternative. Once on the ship, I ...
Cruise to very remote areas in a very comfortable way. Everything well arranged and problemfree. Dedicated expedition team, not only competent, but also pushing strongly to give its guest the best experience. Trip of a lifetime.
Quite large cabin with double bed and WC/shower. Clean and maintained twice a day. Internet Connection available at extra charge. Worked OK even in very remote areas. ...
Antarctica/South Georgia was number one on my travel wish list (having recently checked off #'s 2 and 3... gorilla trekking and Papua New Guinea). I had been looking for more than a decade for an Antarctica cruise and found a great deal for this cruise a couple of months before departure. It was truly the trip of a lifetime (which is saying a great deal considering I've visited over 100 countries, ...
This was on my husband's bucket list, not mine. I was afraid of the Drake Passage and didn't really want to go. It turned out to be the best adventure of our lives! We started in Santiago, Chile with the pre-cruise wine tasting tour. This included a trip around Santiago the first day, three vineyards over the next two days, a lunch we cooked at one vineyard, and two gourmet dinners in ...