Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.0
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Expedition Cruising at its Best!

Review for Hanseatic to Antarctica

Jacqueline
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Spending twenty days in the Antarctic and South Georgia Island, I am happy to say that the entire experience was beyond our expectations. Hapag Lloyd is genious at marrying bold expedition cruising with a top rate hotel experience. Their ships have the highest ice class hull rating available, knowledgeable bridge officers who are experts in these regions, and a first class hotel staff. Hapag ...
Sail Date: February 2018

Are luxury cruise lines cutting costs to remain competitive?

Review for Silver Shadow to South America

KNPepper
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I had not intended to lodge a critique on our cruise if the Silver Sea cruise line had acted honourably and answered some of the queries raised by our travel agent in Australia. On our return from the cruise on the Silver Shadow from Argentina to Lima Peru over Christmas 2014, we related most of the issues we had and the agent was so incensed, she wrote to Silver Sea in Australia. That was in ...
Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

