  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

USA Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
496 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 496 USA Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Independence in the Chesapeake

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

grandmaR avatar

grandmaR

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Background Information: I picked this cruise because I had a hip replacement and I wanted to test out whether I could travel independently. I use a mobility scooter or alternately a heavy duty walker which enables me to sit on it when I am tired, because I still cannot walk very far. There were single cabins available so I would not have to pay a supplement. I also wanted to revisit some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Great Cruise with Christmas Theme

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

jandcinpa avatar

jandcinpa

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience. The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect. Ship – They ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Responsive crew

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

Rnparalegal avatar

Rnparalegal

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Love American Cruise Lines and their small ships. We got to know all the passengers and most of the crew. The embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. The activities director and the historian were excellent. The excursions were well planned and organized. So much planned, you had to choose which activity to go to. One day my husband went to one and I to another. We then shared our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

An amazing disappointment

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

RRFPresident avatar

RRFPresident

10+ Cruises

Being seasoned cruisers on ocean sailing lines, we were interested to try out the American Cruise Line's style of cruising the inland waterway enabling us to visit seaside towns that we'd never otherwise see on a big ship. ACL charged a much higher price but offered a lot less for the money. We already were prepared for a smaller ship with less amenities but found it even more lacking in service, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Great river cruise - don't worry about negative reviews

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

tarzanterri avatar

tarzanterri

6-10 Cruises

This was our second river cruise - the first was a few years ago down the Danube in August. The American Queen is a very special ship,not only because of the beautiful furnishings, collectibles and artwork which is abundant, but because of the paddlewheel. Its power is ever present, and is mesmerizing. Visits to the engine room are encouraged. We cruised from New Orleans to Memphis. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Pearl Mist Great Lakes Cruise

Review for Pearl Mist to U.S.A.

wayn70 avatar

wayn70

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We wanted to tour the Great Lakes on a small ship in style. To start our days, the breakfasts were always excellent with a nice variety. The portions at each meal were just right. We enjoyed the open seating at each meal. The cabin and bathroom were a good size with a nice shower. The cabin steward was very attentive and friendly. The ship was well maintained and clean. We appreciated the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Geriatric cruise

Review for Pearl Mist to U.S.A.

Rutgers80 avatar

Rutgers80

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

My husband wanted to see the Great Lakes and he loves cruising. We read the reviews and all said “older” passengers. Somehow we didn’t imagine that meant most would be mid 70s to 90s. At 62 that meant we were a whole lot younger than most of the passengers. There were possibly 10 passengers around our age or younger. We had cabin R303 - a nice large stateroom . Because of the odd layout however we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

ACL's Maine cruise(100 passengers)is friendly, comfortable & has great cuisine

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

GandSPark avatar

GandSPark

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

My wife and I love the fact the ACL ship has 100 passengers max. The ship is cozy, casual and very well run. The crew, top to bottom, are friendly, responsive and efficient. The cabins are roomy with private balconies. The food and service is excellent. We have done the big ship cruises (3000+ + passengers, and swore we will never do another big ship again!) We discovered ACL last summer ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Disappointed

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

Bbmoon avatar

Bbmoon

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of its itinerary (which was unique and they were good ports that we enjoyed). Unfortunately due to the very poor quality of the ship and crew we were not pleased with the cruise overall. There was poor service, marginal food, dirty and unkept ship and cabins. A couple of people left the cruise after the first 24 hours apparently due to the underwhelming conditions. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Disappointed

Review for Pearl Mist to U.S.A.

salandrich avatar

salandrich

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We wanted to experience the Great Lakes and thought this cruise was a good way to do it. The crew was well trained, friendly and happy but the ship itself was a disappointment. It was rather shabby and in need of a refurbishment. The furniture was well worn with nicks and scratches and most of the carpeting needed cleaning. The lounges were set up like an old fashioned parlor and not appointed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Find an U.S.A. Cruise from $3,709

Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews to the USA on Other Cruise Ships
Princess Cruises Island Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Princess Cruises Island Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Elation Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Star Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Azamara Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews for Romantic Cruises to the USA
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.