Special birthday cruise with Cunard in the middle of May 2022 was the reason for this cruise plus it seemed good value as it was a re positioning journey finally ending in Alaska.We had a good ball cabin kept immaculate by our excellent steward and took dinner at 8.30 (a bit late for us).All meals were excellent as per usual.Vegetables are never cooked enough though making them too inedible for ...
We booked because we wanted to really experience ultimate luxury cruising but the facility of toys such as helicopters and submarine. We could not have been more disappointed. Facilities on board ship are very limited in terms of outside space and inside activities.
There is no outside pool and the only inside one is bizarrely placed in the middle of a café.
Paying guests were clearly ...
We wanted to tour the Great Lakes on a small ship in style. To start our days, the breakfasts were always excellent with a nice variety. The portions at each meal were just right. We enjoyed the open seating at each meal. The cabin and bathroom were a good size with a nice shower. The cabin steward was very attentive and friendly. The ship was well maintained and clean. We appreciated the ...
My husband wanted to see the Great Lakes and he loves cruising. We read the reviews and all said “older” passengers. Somehow we didn’t imagine that meant most would be mid 70s to 90s. At 62 that meant we were a whole lot younger than most of the passengers. There were possibly 10 passengers around our age or younger. We had cabin R303 - a nice large stateroom . Because of the odd layout however we ...
We wanted to experience the Great Lakes and thought this cruise was a good way to do it.
The crew was well trained, friendly and happy but the ship itself was a disappointment. It was rather shabby and in need of a refurbishment. The furniture was well worn with nicks and scratches and most of the carpeting needed cleaning. The lounges were set up like an old fashioned parlor and not appointed ...
My wife wanted to cruise the Great Lakes and i found this ship that was sailing from Toronto, ON Canada through the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay ending in Milwaukee, WS . The ship's facilities were very good but cabins and rooms are dated. The crew members were excellent and very attentive to passenger needs and requests. Entertainment and activities are geared to retired (60+) and service was ...
We chose this NEWEngland/Canada cruise because of the Oceania reputation and the quieter atmosphere of a smaller ship. Oceanis surely scored very high in terms of their wonderful staff, excellent dining room, and delicious food. While some aspects of the Fall Wonder tour were great, none of the great things included the ship itself and certainly not the poor decision made by the Captain to cruise ...
We have sailed on small and large ships and they both have something going for them. This cruise had about 150 passengers and was a great way to meet new people. On this size ship you see the same people all the time and it is easy to get to know each other. The lectures are very topical and even the entertainment although limited came down and joined us for our meals. On a large ship you may ...
Firstly I'd like to note I have cruised over 25 times and have never written a review or written to a cruise company with a complaint. However this cruise did not deliver on many aspects of what was offered.
This cruise was advertised as 'Falls Splendour'. Sadly it had no splendour and we didn't see any of the fantastic autumn colours which we expected in Canada in October.
When the cruise ...
We chose this cruise for its itinerary and to cruise again with Oceania. I've been on 24 cruises (ocean and river). Oceania to the Med was one of the best, and this one (Montreal to New York) was the only bad one. The buffet area was seriously understaffed. We were ignored at tea one day and then insulted by the maitre d when we asked (very politely and quietly) to be served. But the ...