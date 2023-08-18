Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

Took my 8 year old granddaughter on this cruise and she was so excited about it being Disney. We were led to believe that there would be characters to interact with and it would be magical for all ages. First of all if you wanted to see a character it was at scheduled times and you had to get in line and wait sometimes up to 2 hours to get your picture with the character. We were in a very ...