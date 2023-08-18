Me and my husband had the best first cruise onboard the Disney wish. From the food service to the entertainment and the wonderful crew members.
On our first day onboard we met Delzi ,a performer from the show Aladdin and little mermaid and he was the most kind and helpful with us figuring out our first experience! Not to mention how fabulous he was in the musical shows in the theatre. Such an ...
I am new to cruising so please take my review into consideration. It was something my significant other wanted as she is Gold and enjoys the Disney Cruise. Its total cost of the day makes me wonder if this is just for Disney fans, cause as someone who enjoys luxury it was a little costly. They make you drink the koolaide. They give you everything to be happy and in abundance. You get service that ...
Took my 8 year old granddaughter on this cruise and she was so excited about it being Disney. We were led to believe that there would be characters to interact with and it would be magical for all ages. First of all if you wanted to see a character it was at scheduled times and you had to get in line and wait sometimes up to 2 hours to get your picture with the character. We were in a very ...
This was our 11th Disney cruise and first on the Wish, and it will be our last. The ship's design is so awkward with smaller general areas and more crowding when people gather. The elevator situation was horrendous with only fore and aft elevators and only 2 elevators which went all the way up to Decks 12&13. Too many stairs for my mobility impaired husband and the only option was to take ...
I am an avid cruiser, this makes my 30th cruise overall and have sailed the 4 major lines with 6 on Disney Cruise line. All I can say is when we stepped on the Wish my Cousin and our adult girls were amazed a how stunning that lobby is. The crew all so welcoming. We had a Deluxe Oceanview stateroom on Deck 9. (that is the only thing I would change) We should have gotten 2 staterooms with our 20 ...
This was a first Disney cruise experience for our family. We showed up with unrivaled excitement and it was not spoiled. The ship was spectacular with Mickey details from bow to tail. We had a veranda room and the floor plan was great for a family of 5 (mom, dad, and 3 littles - 7, 7, and 5). We really liked the drop down bunk bed and Murphy bed for the kids. The berthing was incredibly quite at ...
We chose this ship because our grandkids wanted to do the new Wish. We also enjoy sailing the newer ships so we didn't hesitate. The very cartoonish decor was not our cup of tea but whatever, it's all about the kids anyway. Having been on the Dream before we were amazed to find crowd flow problems. The buffet was so closed in you couldn't hardly move due to narrow pathways. The same applied to ...
I’m platinum on Carnival and have sailed RC, Celebrity, and others that no longer exist, so I was really excited to try Disney. I’ve always heard that Disney cruises are first class all the way with fabulous food and service, and with what I paid for a 4 day cruise, I thought SURELY it will be amazing!!! Wow, was I ever disappointed.
We noticed immediately, it’s mostly families with young ...
Terribly designed ship. Very small spaces. Elevator size was clearly sacrificed. It’s like cramming people into a horizontal pez dispenser. Buffet is a very old cruising horseshoe layout without enough room for people to pass each other and barely enough for one person yo pass the lines waiting to be served. The more modern self serve open layout with islands on many new ships is much more ...
My Daughter chose to take my Grandchildren on a Disney Cruise, she had the BEST time of her life on the Big Red Boat as a child and wanted her Children to have that kind of Memory.... and we were so disappointed.
We started by buying all of the kids and adults the new Disney + Bands, They never stayed charged (they only last one day when fully charged and then are dead - Bring all of the ...