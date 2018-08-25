I loved American cruises so much that I just came back from a second one. I took one earlier this year. I felt safe from Covid- everyone has been vaccinated on board, and we all had covid tests before embarkation. That made for a very comfortable, secure trip. It's nice to get to travel after all this time and not feel worried about the virus.
The ship itself had a lot of old world charm. ...
We wanted to tour the Great Lakes on a small ship in style. To start our days, the breakfasts were always excellent with a nice variety. The portions at each meal were just right. We enjoyed the open seating at each meal. The cabin and bathroom were a good size with a nice shower. The cabin steward was very attentive and friendly. The ship was well maintained and clean. We appreciated the ...
My husband wanted to see the Great Lakes and he loves cruising. We read the reviews and all said “older” passengers. Somehow we didn’t imagine that meant most would be mid 70s to 90s. At 62 that meant we were a whole lot younger than most of the passengers. There were possibly 10 passengers around our age or younger. We had cabin R303 - a nice large stateroom . Because of the odd layout however we ...
We wanted to experience the Great Lakes and thought this cruise was a good way to do it.
The crew was well trained, friendly and happy but the ship itself was a disappointment. It was rather shabby and in need of a refurbishment. The furniture was well worn with nicks and scratches and most of the carpeting needed cleaning. The lounges were set up like an old fashioned parlor and not appointed ...
We enjoy river cruises as opposed to ocean cruises. We enjoy the silence of the river, and the history surrounding it. On this Lewis and Clark themed cruise along the Snake and Columbia Rivers in Washington and Oregon, we relived a most important part of our nations past, forged in part by these two infamous explorers. Great shore excursions and presentations by the River Historian added to the ...
My wife wanted to cruise the Great Lakes and i found this ship that was sailing from Toronto, ON Canada through the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay ending in Milwaukee, WS . The ship's facilities were very good but cabins and rooms are dated. The crew members were excellent and very attentive to passenger needs and requests. Entertainment and activities are geared to retired (60+) and service was ...
We have sailed on small and large ships and they both have something going for them. This cruise had about 150 passengers and was a great way to meet new people. On this size ship you see the same people all the time and it is easy to get to know each other. The lectures are very topical and even the entertainment although limited came down and joined us for our meals. On a large ship you may ...
Initially concerned after reading some reviews but it was wonderful. The service was impeccable-all were friendly and went out of their way to help people. The passengers on our cruise appeared to be quite well-off and experienced cruisers. Many were on there 4th Pearl cruise or had sailed with American Cruise (Pearl's sister company). Food was very good and loved the fact that they offered 1/2 ...
Having been on over 30 Ocean and river cruises all over the World we wanted to spend more of our time and money in the United States. This cruise offered an interesting itinerary most of which we had never visited. We prefer small - medium size ships over the floating malls and their crowds.
The staff was excellent, friendly and very helpful, the meal selections good and varied and the sizes ...
Interested in itinerary and believed the brochure touting it as a luxury cruise, NOT!
Started with delay in picking passengers up to travel to Port. Nobody to ask from Pearl Seas at Hotel and their office and ship not answering phone.
First cruise I've ever been on that you didnt have a permanent bar. Each afternoon they set up a temporary bar for "cocktail hour" and later after dinner ...