USA Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 USA Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

The best of the best cruise

Review for Viking Octantis to U.S.A.

User Avatar
howellad
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was an opportunity to see the Great Lakes area. Viking is in our view is the best of the best. Exceptional ship and amazing research done on board. Great dining and all-inclusive pricing. Amazing staff and staff to quest ratio is better than 2 to 1. The ship is the star of the cruise and the best ship we have ever sailed on. Historians on board made for an exceptional cruise and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Nordic Balcony

Excellent staff on a very tired ship.

Review for Silver Explorer to U.S.A.

User Avatar
British cruise critic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was subcontracted to a British company. The good bits. The exploration staff are excellent keeping the passengers up to date and work really hard. Their safety procedures were impeccable both for the initial brief and then the zodiac brief. The food was good on the whole and exceptional at times. The only complaint really was that more could have been made of the outside ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Verandah Suite

