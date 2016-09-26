Review for Viking Octantis to U.S.A.

This cruise was an opportunity to see the Great Lakes area. Viking is in our view is the best of the best. Exceptional ship and amazing research done on board. Great dining and all-inclusive pricing. Amazing staff and staff to quest ratio is better than 2 to 1. The ship is the star of the cruise and the best ship we have ever sailed on. Historians on board made for an exceptional cruise and ...