This cruise was an opportunity to see the Great Lakes area. Viking is in our view is the best of the best. Exceptional ship and amazing research done on board. Great dining and all-inclusive pricing. Amazing staff and staff to quest ratio is better than 2 to 1. The ship is the star of the cruise and the best ship we have ever sailed on. Historians on board made for an exceptional cruise and ...
This cruise was subcontracted to a British company.
The good bits.
The exploration staff are excellent keeping the passengers up to date and work really hard. Their safety procedures were impeccable both for the initial brief and then the zodiac brief.
The food was good on the whole and exceptional at times. The only complaint really was that more could have been made of the outside ...