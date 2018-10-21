This was the third leg of the Ultimate France tour, and it was very enjoyable. The ports visited were all interesting, and the tours were well planned and well organized. On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more. The food was excellent throughout the trip, ...
We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
I have sailed with Uniworld twice before and with Viking a few times. I chose this sailing because of the beauty of Portugal and the friendliness of its people.
Although the scenery was lovely, people do need to understand that the regulations on the Douro only allow for sailing during daylight hours. This means very limited time in port and a lot of time on the ship. Also, except for Porto, ...
My wife and I chose the Uniworld river cruise as it was recommended by our travel agent due to the supposedly very high level of their food. We were looking forward to cruising down the Rhine, while viewing beautiful scenery, castles, and making interesting stops along the way from Amsterdam to Basel, all along being served first class food. It did not turn out that way. Let me first state the ...
This was our first cruise and we were celebrating a special occasion. Everything was great - cabin layout quite adequate with lovely big comfy bed, lovely en suite with great shower, all sparkling clean. Food was fantastic, loads of choice for breakfast and lunch, more formal meal in the evening but still with three or four choices on the four course menu. Masses of choice in drinks including ...
We chose this cruise because we particularly liked the sound of the itinerary, given that it was listed as a "Connoisseur Collection" cruise. Little did we realise at the time of booking that the majority of the Connoisseur Collection tours were not included in the price and were listed as optional extras, often at considerable extra cost.
We were also drawn in by the claims in the brochures of ...
Overall excellent service.
Boarding was very smooth. we were the first to board.
Rooms were smaller than other Uniworld boats. We were on the lower level. this boat had a wider wall than other boats. The boat did have a problem with a lack of hot water. cold showers were not pleasant. The water problem did seem to get better later in the cruise, but only for short showers.
Food service ...
We were traveling with a group of friends on a trip organized by a local vineyard wine club, of which we are members. This was our first European adventure and our first riverboat cruise, so we were very excited. Flying into Lisbon and having 3 days to explore the Portuguese capital city and acclimate to the time change was very well-planned. The Corinthia Hotel was outstanding and their included ...
We managed to have a nice time but upon further reflection, I’d have to say it didn’t meet our expectations and couldn’t compare to our experience with AMA and the Normandy trip. Some of that is driven by the totally different venue....the makeup of the Seine vs the Douro but a lot of it was just a poorly orchestrated itinerary.
As I’m sure you’re aware, unlike the Seine, the river boats can’t ...
We have cruised with Uniworld two other times on the Danube mostly with some time on the Main River
This cruise was quiet with only a limited number of excursions compared to the other cruises we took with Uniworld
Embarkation and disembarks was smooth and very nice
The layout of the boat was fine but the « fitness « room was so tiny and crowded that I was lucky no one ever wanted to use ...