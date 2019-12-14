Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
We chose this cruise because we are extremely interested in Central European history and all things Danube. At the time we booked this cruise Uniworld was severely discounting certain cruise destinations including this one as they re-start river cruise operations in Europe.
It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 ...
We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!!
We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
This was our first river cruise and we chose it because of our interest in the Lower Danube and countries that were once behind the iron curtain. The River Duchess was apparently refitted in 2020 for the 2021 season which was cut short due to COVID. It appears to us that carpets, mattresses, paint, laundry facilities, etc. were all new. The staff was excellent. Restaurant seating was assigned as ...
The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had booked this Nile River cruise based upon the cruise being on the brand new ship, the Sphinx. After unexpected fire damage on the Sphinx in December, we were told that our January cruise ...
Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Many days we were ‘on the bus’ very early – often between 6:30am-7:00. Some days were even earlier. We would go from breakfast (which had to be eaten by 6:00, to make it to the bus) until 2:00-2:30 without any food. One day our excursion went from 7:15am -3:00pm – NO FOOD. There were small mandarin oranges on the bus and on one occasion bananas. Thus, we were going 8-9 hours with NO FOOD. I ...
We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury.
That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc.
This was a family trip and we loved ...
My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive.
EGYPTOLOGIST
I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...