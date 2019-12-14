  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Uniworld Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
On the hot air balloon ride in Luxor over the Valley of the Kings
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
451 reviews

1-10 of 451 Uniworld Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
North Florida
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
Sail Date: March 2022

WE HAD HIGH EXPECTATIONS!

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - All

User Avatar
LindaWigg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Thoroughly enjoyed this cruise

Review for River Princess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eaton Out
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we are extremely interested in Central European history and all things Danube. At the time we booked this cruise Uniworld was severely discounting certain cruise destinations including this one as they re-start river cruise operations in Europe. It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 ...
Sail Date: September 2021

First and last time on Uniworld

Review for River Queen to Europe - All

User Avatar
Notouniworld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!! We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Suite

Very enjoyable cruise

Review for River Duchess to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eaton Out
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and we chose it because of our interest in the Lower Danube and countries that were once behind the iron curtain. The River Duchess was apparently refitted in 2020 for the 2021 season which was cut short due to COVID. It appears to us that carpets, mattresses, paint, laundry facilities, etc. were all new. The staff was excellent. Restaurant seating was assigned as ...
Sail Date: August 2021

My first and last Uniworld cruise

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
J12345678
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had booked this Nile River cruise based upon the cruise being on the brand new ship, the Sphinx. After unexpected fire damage on the Sphinx in December, we were told that our January cruise ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Fantastic tour for all but one day

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
2ws
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

NEVER use Uniworld!!

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
willowgate11
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Many days we were ‘on the bus’ very early – often between 6:30am-7:00. Some days were even earlier. We would go from breakfast (which had to be eaten by 6:00, to make it to the bus) until 2:00-2:30 without any food. One day our excursion went from 7:15am -3:00pm – NO FOOD. There were small mandarin oranges on the bus and on one occasion bananas. Thus, we were going 8-9 hours with NO FOOD. I ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

98% Wonderful!

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
KarenLAdler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive. EGYPTOLOGIST I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful Boat, lousy tour of ancient Egypt

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
BarbaraMafuta
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury. That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc. This was a family trip and we loved ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Presidential Suite

