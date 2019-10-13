Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had booked this Nile River cruise based upon the cruise being on the brand new ship, the Sphinx. After unexpected fire damage on the Sphinx in December, we were told that our January cruise ...
Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Many days we were ‘on the bus’ very early – often between 6:30am-7:00. Some days were even earlier. We would go from breakfast (which had to be eaten by 6:00, to make it to the bus) until 2:00-2:30 without any food. One day our excursion went from 7:15am -3:00pm – NO FOOD. There were small mandarin oranges on the bus and on one occasion bananas. Thus, we were going 8-9 hours with NO FOOD. I ...
We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury.
That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc.
This was a family trip and we loved ...
My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive.
EGYPTOLOGIST
I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...
I had always wanted to see Egypt and the Nile. A wonderful friend took me on this cruise for a special birthday. The sites were truly spectacular, especially the Pyramids of Gaza, the Valley of the Kings, and especially Abu Simbel. We had early departures for many of the tours off ship, but that was not a problem. We had to pay extra for the trip (involving a flight) to Abu Simbel - but it was ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see Egypt, and we found this cruise after a Uniworld cruise down the Danube. We had 2 days in Cairo with the tour guide before joining the boat. When we arrived on the ship we were welcomed by the crew and escorted to our cabins which were larger than expected, and very comfortable. The crew were very welcoming and helpful.
We were welcomed and well ...
We booked our bucket list cruise to Egypt last August. Having River cruised before and not liking it for various reasons as well as reading some of the reviews on the Tosca we were cautious booking but the only way to really do Egypt is by the Nile. I have to say we just returned from one of the best ever vacations. The Tosca is a beautiful vessel with old world beauty and charm. I felt like I ...