Uniworld River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
On the hot air balloon ride in Luxor over the Valley of the Kings
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
599 reviews

1-10 of 599 Uniworld River Cruises Cruise Reviews

This ship is NOT comparable to other Uniworld Ships and services

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

C Mauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for River Tosca to Africa

North Florida
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

WE HAD HIGH EXPECTATIONS!

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - All

LindaWigg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Thoroughly enjoyed this cruise

Review for River Princess to Europe - All

Eaton Out
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we are extremely interested in Central European history and all things Danube. At the time we booked this cruise Uniworld was severely discounting certain cruise destinations including this one as they re-start river cruise operations in Europe. It was published somewhere (perhaps on Cruise Critic) that the River Princess was being renovated in 2020 for the 2021 ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Great service, crew, excursions, & ship

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Africa

NCgo19girl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We like the top notch cruise experience that Uniworld provides. Embarkation was easy & quick. It is a beautiful ship & we were upgraded from a regular suite to a grand suite. I booked a suite as I wanted that large fabulous double sink bathroom; the grand suite has a tub in addition to a fabulous shower. Uniworld is very accommodating to any reasonable request. We had the best butler that brought ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

First and last time on Uniworld

Review for River Queen to Europe - All

Notouniworld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!! We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Suite

Worth the Wait for Such a Special Trip!

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

SherronB
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Very enjoyable cruise

Review for River Duchess to Europe - All

Eaton Out
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and we chose it because of our interest in the Lower Danube and countries that were once behind the iron curtain. The River Duchess was apparently refitted in 2020 for the 2021 season which was cut short due to COVID. It appears to us that carpets, mattresses, paint, laundry facilities, etc. were all new. The staff was excellent. Restaurant seating was assigned as ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Nice ship, good service but wine and food could be improved

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to Europe - River Cruise

dotaylor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Dining The service was generally very good – not perfect, but quite good. Note – given only 46 passengers it should have been good. Food was of a good quality and usually well prepared with good taste. A few items were overcooked and a bit tough, but most pretty good. It is not gourmet and doesn’t feature the best ingredients. Do not expect lobster, sole, turbot, caviar, or truffles. A ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

