I was having a big birthday & wanted to treat myself to revisit Venice after 50 years or so. The cruise began with two days in a hotel in Milan then moved along to the cruise ship to cruise the Po river & Venice lagoon for the next week. I did sign up for an optional trip to Lago di Como from Milan but on that tour we spent most of our time on the bus due to so much traffic to & from. ...
This isn't really a river cruise as we didn't sail on a river but was one of hte best river cruises we have ever experienced. We spent 7 nights on the Venetian lagoon around the area of northern Italy. The ship is absolutely stunning and sleeps around 120 people. The decor is venetian in style and the cabin was compact but very well laid out. I loved the bathroom with marble everywhere. The food ...
Booked 3 years ago after our first fabulous holiday with Uniworld to Provence.
Finally getting our holiday. A slightly different ship, with same high standards, friendly staff, comfort and care.
Cabins are smallish and bathroom compact. However plenty of storage in both.
You want for nothing. Merely ask.
We knew water levels on the river Po were low, and did not expect to sail up ...
This was our first uniworld cruise, and to be honest I did not like the ship. It was very claustrophobic: low ceilings, outsized furniture in small spaces, I always felt like I was sqeezing past other guests, especially at the buffet. That said, service and food were always excellent. We had an amazing art historian leading many of the tours and it was nice to have a choice of tours included every ...
This was the fifth Uniworld cruise for my wife and me and it immediately followed the Highlights of Eastern Europe on the S.S. Beatrice. Our experience on the Beatrice did not meet the Uniworld standards so we were anxious to see if this cruise met the Uniworld standards. This cruise was excellent in all areas: the staff, service, ship, food and excursions. Be advised that this is not your normal ...
This was my first "river" cruise (in quotes because we did not actually sail on a river, but instead around the Venice lagoon) and probably also the most "luxury" cruise I've taken. Next would probably have been my transatlantic cruise on Azamara a few years ago. I've done lots of ocean cruising, mostly on Celebrity but have also done Norwegian (next most frequent), Princess, Royal Caribbean, ...
It has taken me more than 12 months to compose this review, mainly due to my bitter disappointment with Uniworld.My husband and I did the Grand France river cruise and before that had been big fans of Uniworld. We had previously done the Christmas markets from Vienna to Nuremberg on the SS Maria Theresa, but after our Grand France tour would not recommend Uniworld and we are planning an Amsterdam ...
This was our third river cruise on Uniworld. The service was impeccable, the food out of this world. This particular cruise was so enjoyable. We did the all the optional masterpiece excursions, which was well worth the money. The staff aboard was so attentive and friendly. I would like to name those responsible for our wonderful trip. First, our butler, Tibor. I was sick one day and he ...
This was our third Uniworld Cruise and we can’t imagine using another river cruise line.
The ship is beautiful and modern. Our suite even had tvs in the mirrors in the bedroom and bathroom. Our suite was 300 square feet of luxury with fabric covered walls and drapes.
There was lots of closet space and the king bed faced the river, unlike many other ships.
We had an open bar in crystal ...
Had been on a number of Uniworld River Cruises and really enjoyed them but this was definitely not a cruise. The boat only moved about 4 times, and twice everyone had to be off the boat. Most of the time the boat was docked and sitting in the swells provided by other traffic so the boat rocked around a lot which is not what happens on actual river cruises.
Some of the shore trips were OK ...