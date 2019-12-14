  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Uniworld Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
On the hot air balloon ride in Luxor over the Valley of the Kings
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
262 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 262 Uniworld Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

This ship is NOT comparable to other Uniworld Ships and services

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
C Mauro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
North Florida
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Wonderful Trip

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Xerxes10
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower. Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

First and last time on Uniworld

Review for River Queen to Europe - All

User Avatar
Notouniworld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!! We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Suite

Worth the Wait for Such a Special Trip!

Review for Joie de Vivre to Europe - All

User Avatar
SherronB
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

My first and last Uniworld cruise

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
J12345678
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had booked this Nile River cruise based upon the cruise being on the brand new ship, the Sphinx. After unexpected fire damage on the Sphinx in December, we were told that our January cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Fantastic tour for all but one day

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
2ws
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Not Value for money

Review for S.S. Beatrice to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
katmachine
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it. I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

NEVER use Uniworld!!

Review for River Tosca to Africa

User Avatar
willowgate11
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Many days we were ‘on the bus’ very early – often between 6:30am-7:00. Some days were even earlier. We would go from breakfast (which had to be eaten by 6:00, to make it to the bus) until 2:00-2:30 without any food. One day our excursion went from 7:15am -3:00pm – NO FOOD. There were small mandarin oranges on the bus and on one occasion bananas. Thus, we were going 8-9 hours with NO FOOD. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Wonderful Boat, lousy tour of ancient Egypt

Review for River Tosca to Middle East

User Avatar
BarbaraMafuta
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Uniworld as friends said their experience is ultimate pleasure and luxury. That said, we also wanted a total cultural experience of the wonders of Ancient Egypt. We read reviews that extolled the Uniworld Egyptologists as knowledgeable and entertaining. We were excited to experience this as we wondered at the marvels of the temples, tombs, etc. This was a family trip and we loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Presidential Suite

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Luxury Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Ponant Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Ponant Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Belmond Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Azamara Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
APT Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
European Waterways Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.