We have enjoyed all of our experiences with Uniworld until now. On the plus side: The ship was very clean and well attended. the Ports were as described and the local tour guides were excellent especially in Versailles and Normandy. (note that in Rouen the art museum is not open on Tuesdays...I brought it to the attention of the local tour guide, who recommended it, (even though it was closed) ...
Ancient Egypt is a fascinating period of history and the itinerary for this trip took us to the Egyptian Museum, the Temple of Karnak, Dendera Temple (my personal favorite), Hatshepsut's Temple, the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx. A generous amount of time was given at each site to explore after the guided tour. At the Valley of the Kings we were able to ...
A beautiful ship with a excellent staff. We were in a suite. Although by necessity small, the room is very well thought out. Large windows make up for the lack of a balcony. You can control just about everything (tv, lights, windows) from your bed. Very comfortable bed. Excellent shower.
Service was top notch. Plenty of staff around and always willing to help. There were only 56 guests on our ...
We have river cruised on Tauck, Scenic, Vantage and Viking…..Uniworld is the worst! Poor and inconvenient docking spots (in an industrial dump one night), poor, non-regional food and wine, poor to no entertainment, poor guides and programs but VERY GREAT STAFF.!!
We expected wonderful local food and wines from the Moselle and Rhine region……no…..wines from S Africa, etc and food from some ...
My husband and I gave our travel agent an impossible list of criteria for a special vacation to celebrate our 20th anniversary. (We are both in our 70s but very active and fit.) Chip suggested Uniworld’s SS Joie de Vivre… lots of activity and history for my husband, lots of glamour and luxury for me, excellent food and service for us both. I was delighted to go to Paris (my husband not so ...
The Cruise Critic reviews helped me tremendously prior to taking my cruise so I am now giving back with my thoughts to help others! Unfortunately, our cruise did not have a good start- most of the passengers had booked this Nile River cruise based upon the cruise being on the brand new ship, the Sphinx. After unexpected fire damage on the Sphinx in December, we were told that our January cruise ...
Our TA did this tour and his reviews have always been spot on for us. So 5 couples who have traveled widely and together went. I have read previous reviews that were critical of the information given by their Egyptologist. We had Tarek and he was great! As my wife told him when we said good bye, we were 10 educators by profession, and he was a master educator for all 10 of us. We were met by the ...
Quite simply, for the money, river cruising is not worth it - for US. For others it may be, but when you calculate what you are paying daily (approx $1k EUR for our upgraded (VERY SMALL) room), we feel it's definitely not worth it.
I would highly recommend researching everything in detail before doing a cruise. Without writing an essay, examples of disappointment include: - Food was mostly ...
Many days we were ‘on the bus’ very early – often between 6:30am-7:00. Some days were even earlier. We would go from breakfast (which had to be eaten by 6:00, to make it to the bus) until 2:00-2:30 without any food. One day our excursion went from 7:15am -3:00pm – NO FOOD. There were small mandarin oranges on the bus and on one occasion bananas. Thus, we were going 8-9 hours with NO FOOD. I ...
My husband and I just completed the Uniworld “Splendors of Egypt & The Nile” twelve-day cruise/tour of Egypt. I would like to elaborate on our experience, which was for the most part very positive.
EGYPTOLOGIST
I’ll start with the most important element of this trip, our Egyptologist. His performance was crucial to the success of the trip. Without a qualified guide the journey would ...