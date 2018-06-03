I was having a big birthday & wanted to treat myself to revisit Venice after 50 years or so. The cruise began with two days in a hotel in Milan then moved along to the cruise ship to cruise the Po river & Venice lagoon for the next week. I did sign up for an optional trip to Lago di Como from Milan but on that tour we spent most of our time on the bus due to so much traffic to & from. ...
This isn't really a river cruise as we didn't sail on a river but was one of hte best river cruises we have ever experienced. We spent 7 nights on the Venetian lagoon around the area of northern Italy. The ship is absolutely stunning and sleeps around 120 people. The decor is venetian in style and the cabin was compact but very well laid out. I loved the bathroom with marble everywhere. The food ...
Booked 3 years ago after our first fabulous holiday with Uniworld to Provence.
Finally getting our holiday. A slightly different ship, with same high standards, friendly staff, comfort and care.
Cabins are smallish and bathroom compact. However plenty of storage in both.
You want for nothing. Merely ask.
We knew water levels on the river Po were low, and did not expect to sail up ...
This was our first uniworld cruise, and to be honest I did not like the ship. It was very claustrophobic: low ceilings, outsized furniture in small spaces, I always felt like I was sqeezing past other guests, especially at the buffet. That said, service and food were always excellent. We had an amazing art historian leading many of the tours and it was nice to have a choice of tours included every ...
This was the fifth Uniworld cruise for my wife and me and it immediately followed the Highlights of Eastern Europe on the S.S. Beatrice. Our experience on the Beatrice did not meet the Uniworld standards so we were anxious to see if this cruise met the Uniworld standards. This cruise was excellent in all areas: the staff, service, ship, food and excursions. Be advised that this is not your normal ...
This was my first "river" cruise (in quotes because we did not actually sail on a river, but instead around the Venice lagoon) and probably also the most "luxury" cruise I've taken. Next would probably have been my transatlantic cruise on Azamara a few years ago. I've done lots of ocean cruising, mostly on Celebrity but have also done Norwegian (next most frequent), Princess, Royal Caribbean, ...
Had been on a number of Uniworld River Cruises and really enjoyed them but this was definitely not a cruise. The boat only moved about 4 times, and twice everyone had to be off the boat. Most of the time the boat was docked and sitting in the swells provided by other traffic so the boat rocked around a lot which is not what happens on actual river cruises.
Some of the shore trips were OK ...
I am just back from a fantastic holiday in Italy, and loved my experience with Uniworld and the River Countess.
We started with the pre-cruise add-on in Milan, which was a great start to our vacation. The hotel was well located and comfortable, and the walking tour gave a nice introduction to the city. The transfer to Venice was excellent, with Verona being a hidden gem that ended up being ...
Have cruised with Uniworld before and always wanted to go to Venice.
The River Countess was docked right in the heart of Venice which meant all the main sights were only a short stroll away.
The experience onboard was fantastic, it was a generations cruise which meant children were more than welcome too so that was an advantage. We were worried that the children would be bored but far from ...
I chose the cruise because it was a decent price and I had never visited Venice before.
I wasn't overly excited for the cruise before leaving, as I love cruising on the rivers and this was not on a river.
From the moment we boarded though, we were totally pampered.
The ship was beautifully decorated and even though we were on the bottom level, we never felt like we were less than the ...