  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Uniworld Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Bike tour of Libourne - leaving port/dock
Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
68 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 68 Uniworld Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great final cruise leg in France

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - All

User Avatar
fradnash
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the third leg of the Ultimate France tour, and it was very enjoyable. The ports visited were all interesting, and the tours were well planned and well organized. On any tours with significant walking, the tour manager organized a "gentle walking" group to accommodate those who might need a slower speed, allowing the other groups to do more. The food was excellent throughout the trip, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

WE HAD HIGH EXPECTATIONS!

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - All

User Avatar
LindaWigg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were due to go on a French river cruise in August, but unfortunately it was cancelled. We then saw that Uniworld, supposedly one of the best river cruise lines, were offering their trips for half the normal price. It seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Things did not bode well from the start. We experienced a great deal of difficulty booking the cruise, because staff in the UK office ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Good, but not the all-inclusive 6-star service they claim

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - All

User Avatar
rexness
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we particularly liked the sound of the itinerary, given that it was listed as a "Connoisseur Collection" cruise. Little did we realise at the time of booking that the majority of the Connoisseur Collection tours were not included in the price and were listed as optional extras, often at considerable extra cost. We were also drawn in by the claims in the brochures of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Wonderful Uniworld River Cruise, Moscow to St. Petersburg

Review for River Victoria to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cruising-Jim
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just got back from doing the absolutely delightful UNIWORLD Imperial Waterways of Russia river cruise. What a wonderful experience. We did the cruise the last two weeks of July via the Moscow to St. Petersburg option, versus the reverse. I highly recommend this option because Domodedovo Airport (IATA code DME), serving Moscow is south of Moscow and right at two hours from the Severniy River ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

France is great !

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pooljewel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third river cruise on Uniworld. The service was impeccable, the food out of this world. This particular cruise was so enjoyable. We did the all the optional masterpiece excursions, which was well worth the money. The staff aboard was so attentive and friendly. I would like to name those responsible for our wonderful trip. First, our butler, Tibor. I was sick one day and he ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Third Time’s a Charm

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
gstid8632
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third Uniworld Cruise and we can’t imagine using another river cruise line. The ship is beautiful and modern. Our suite even had tvs in the mirrors in the bedroom and bathroom. Our suite was 300 square feet of luxury with fabric covered walls and drapes. There was lots of closet space and the king bed faced the river, unlike many other ships. We had an open bar in crystal ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Would not take further Uniworld cruises and would not recommend

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
verydisgruntled
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Many of the advertised facilities and amenities on the Lyon to Avignon cruise on Uniworld's SS Catherine were not provided. When I embarked on the cruise, the suites and staterooms were not ready until 3.00pm and the only toilet/washroom facilities were those located adjacent to the ship's reception area. The washroom and its two toilets were filthy with wet floors, no toilet paper and towels, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Not up to Uniworld standards

Review for River Victoria to Russia River

User Avatar
sandianc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third Uniworld Cruise and it was disappointing. The boarding process was efficient and luggage was delivered quickly. The rooms are very small. Storage is adequate. The bathroom was very small and limited shelf and storage. The shower was so small that when I dropped a small razor, I had to turn off the water, open the door, and step out to be able to pick it up. On previous ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Charming South of France on Uniworld S.S. Catherine

Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
studebhawk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We thoroughly enjoyed our Avignon to Lyon cruise on the Uniworld S.S. Catherine. We picked this itinerary first and then selected the cruise line our TA thought would offer the best experience. There were more hits than misses on this cruise. Overall the cruise was well managed by Uniworld with the total ship experience, itinerary, food, excursions and crew at the top of the experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Uniworld River Victoria cruise is terrific!

Review for River Victoria to Russia River

User Avatar
dencruiser170
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Arrived at St Petersburg one day early, took a cab to the hotel we booked online, then took a cab to the boat dock the next day. No problems and STP is easy if you are within walking distance of the City Centre, as we were. English widely spoken. If you are using taxis, write (or have somebody write) the address in Russian. Even better, spend part of a week learning Russian Cyrillic before you ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Gay & Lesbian Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Group Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Oberoi Group Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Tauck River Cruising Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.