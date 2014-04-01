  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Uniworld France Cruise Reviews

Bike tour of Libourne - leaving port/dock
Hazem teaching us about the Sphinx
The view of sunrise early one morning from the Sphinx
Our group in front of one of the pyramids on our last day
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 Uniworld France Cruise Reviews

Fantastic trip through wine country!

Review for S.S. Bon Voyage to France

User Avatar
MapleMama
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted a special trip to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. My husband and I both love wine so decided upon the Brilliant Bordeaux cruise with Uniworld. This was our first river cruise and we did a lot of research before deciding on a cruise line. Ultimately we decided on Uniworld for two reasons 1) they had good reviews for dietary restrictions as I need to eat gluten free and 2) they ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Window

Would not take further Uniworld cruises and would not recommend

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
verydisgruntled
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Many of the advertised facilities and amenities on the Lyon to Avignon cruise on Uniworld's SS Catherine were not provided. When I embarked on the cruise, the suites and staterooms were not ready until 3.00pm and the only toilet/washroom facilities were those located adjacent to the ship's reception area. The washroom and its two toilets were filthy with wet floors, no toilet paper and towels, ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Perfect Cruise

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
DebraWatkins
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband booked this river cruise from Lyon to Arles in honor of my birthday, so I was expecting the best and was not disappointed! The S.S.Catherine is an elegant ship with Venetian glass fixtures, original artwork on all of the walls, good-sized staterooms and L'Occitane amenities. The food was always prepared to perfection for ALL meals and finished by delicious desserts prepared by two ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Loved SS Catherine - Beautiful Ship - Itinerary and tour guides - Not

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
ShipShapely
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from Riverboat Cruise on SS Catherine. First time on a river boat. My husband’s special birthday. He is a foodie and loves French food and wine so we selected this itinerary which was in Burgundy and Provence (From Lyon to Avignon). Generally, he does not like cruising preferring to be able to dine in actual restaurants on land which he feels he misses out on during a cruise. ...
Sail Date: October 2014

France: Wine, Cobblestone Streets & Churches

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
Guffman
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Uniworld cruise, the first being the Castles on the Rhine last year. We were delighted with our tour on the S.S. Antoinette and were anxious to experience the new sister ship in an area we had never been before. Some of the similarities were immediately obvious: The upscale decor in the common areas, the comfort of the cabins and the attention and courtesy of the staff. We ...
Sail Date: August 2014

Cabin Type: Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

A beautiful ship; a wonderful experience

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
ocd
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my second Uniworld cruise and it was as perfect as the last. The ship was beautiful, the food was great and the staff was professional and attentive. The excursions were well planned and all of the guides were both knowledgeable and professional. After I climbed the many steep and winding stairs to the top of the castle of the Duke of Anjou in Tarascon and then down again my knee was ...
Sail Date: July 2014

Cabin Type: Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

Excellent cruise, lovely ship

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
Patolsen2
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are experienced cruisers but this is only our 2nd River cruise. The new SS Catherine is beautiful...a little over the top in decor but the quality is staggering! Murano glass everywhere, original artwork, embroidered wallpaper and draperies, comfortable beds with great linens. Sumptuous. Every member of the staff was professional and approachable and very helpful. Laurentia, the sommelier, was ...
Sail Date: June 2014

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Would go again, 4/5 stars

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
maui regular
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

River Cruise from Avignon to Lyon aboard the SS Catherine. 4/6/2014-4/13/2014. Summary: We would do it again. Uniworld cannot be beat. Service: 5/5 stars. Shore tours: 5 stars. Food quality and presentation: 5 stars. Room (Suite) design and dockage: 3.5 stars. Program: 4 stars. Our credentials: this was our first ever river cruise. We have been on 5 ocean cruises on different lines. Of those we ...
Sail Date: April 2014

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

