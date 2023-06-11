  • Newsletter
Uniworld Europe River Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: cheeks2
Photo Credit: DistantShore
Photo Credit: DistantShore
Photo Credit: DistantShore
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
300 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 300 Uniworld Europe River Cruise Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Douro is a No-Go!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Sao Gabriel

Modad3
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Previously we sailed with Amawaterways in Bordeaux and Budapest to Amsterdam with Amadeus. This time we chose Uniworld for the Portugal cruise and Lisbon extension. Here are the issues we experienced: The Douro River is beautiful country side. Steep mountains with vineyards and olive groves stunning the rugged landscape. This is great for viewing from the ship, but any excursion required a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Week 2 of Ultimate France Oct 2023 (please read all 3 parts!)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Joie de Vivre

swn4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 2. Ship #2: Joie de Vivre It too had a bistro that you could book for dinner instead of the main dining room. Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained. There were about 120 passengers on board. About 40 continued on to Ship #3. Food: In week 2, I started to notice that many dishes were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Fantastic cruise even for a celiac!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

Izengolf
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again. Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction): Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

First time on a river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Sao Gabriel

CV Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise. We have previously done ocean cruises with Princess, Silversea and Seabourn. Once you board the ship, you immediately notice how narrow the ship is. During the cruise you enter several narrow locks and gain a better appreciation for the fact that the ship is designed to fit within these locks with little room to spare !! The ship lobby is very well appointed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Fantastic from start to Finish

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Empress

ak1004
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After doing 20 ocean cruises, we just returned from our first river cruise on Uniworld River Empress and absolutely loved it! The itinerary (Basel-Amsterdam) was fantastic, with mix of some larger cities (Basel/Amsterdam overnight, Frankfurt and Cologne) and some smaller charming villages/towns. Highly recommended. Uniworld is one of the most inclusive lines, and it's considered a luxury ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

peaceful and pampered

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

Riverrat_1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was not fond of ocean cruises when I saw the river cruise ads I was intrigued! I am so pleased that I decided this was the adventure for me. If you are looking for a more intimate, peaceful and pampered experience this is the route for you. I cannot say enough about the onboard service. The food alone was worth the trip, like eating at a 4star restaurant 3 times a day!!!! Wine and spirits ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Dutch Delights

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on River Empress

sssxguy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took the week-long ‘Dutch Delights’ cruise from Amsterdam and back, via the IJsellmeer inland sea and both large and small rivers. This ‘Generations’ cruise had several sizeable family groups with well-behaved kids, a change from the usual mix of retirees. We particularly enjoyed visiting the pretty small towns in Friesland and the rural far south of The Netherlands. Amsterdam is probably ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Not up tp the hype

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Maria Theresa

kickchick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our suite was beautiful ! We had the royal suite. Our butlers were the best I have ever had. The crew was fun and so nice. However...... I was absolutely digusted by the food It was like eating in a cafeteria. Poor quality. My son got food poisoning and was ill for 5 days of the 7. No one cared or said sorry or looked into this. There were 7 other people who also had ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Suite with Open-Air Balcony

Truly luxurious cruise ship with amazing Normandy tour

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Joie de Vivre

Cruze1224569
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Honestly, we chose this cruise because it fit our dates and we wanted to get to Normandy. That being said, we were extremely impressed with a Uniworld. The ship was extraordinary. The rooms are incredibly comfortable and well designed with every detail thought out completely. The one qualm I would mention about the ship is that it appears that they don’t really care about the top deck. We saw ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Uniworld Ships
River Queen Europe River Cruise Reviews
