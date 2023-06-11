Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Maria Theresa

Our suite was beautiful ! We had the royal suite. Our butlers were the best I have ever had. The crew was fun and so nice. However...... I was absolutely digusted by the food It was like eating in a cafeteria. Poor quality. My son got food poisoning and was ill for 5 days of the 7. No one cared or said sorry or looked into this. There were 7 other people who also had ...