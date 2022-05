Review for TUI Skyla to Europe - River Cruise

Wanted to try a river cruise after doing loads of ocean ones. Pre departure no tickets,boarding passes or cabin labels Cabin labels where give at arrival airport .I do not think priority board is value for money unless you have a later flight back to uk at the end of the cruise -you keep your cabin till 11.00 rather than 8.30, Embarkation was swift and once you had gone through covid ...