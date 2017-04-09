No problems with it being a German speaking ship.
Despite a good hard product with comfortable cabins (including Nespresso machines), a 25 metre pool, expansive included sauna facilities, a choice of restaurants and a broadly inclusive package, unfortunately the soft product means it will be a no go line in the future.
1. The included wines are undrinkable and the ones for purchase are ...
I have read all the previous reviews and felt I had to make comment. I travelled with my mother and two teenage sons and we had a fantastic time. The boat was spotlessly clean and the staff were continually making sure it was ship shape. We had an aft cabin which was fantastic, two sun beds, table and chairs. The staff were lovely and nothing was too much bother for them. The food in the ...