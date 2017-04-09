Review for Mein Schiff to Caribbean - Eastern

I have read all the previous reviews and felt I had to make comment. I travelled with my mother and two teenage sons and we had a fantastic time. The boat was spotlessly clean and the staff were continually making sure it was ship shape. We had an aft cabin which was fantastic, two sun beds, table and chairs. The staff were lovely and nothing was too much bother for them. The food in the ...