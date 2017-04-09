  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Tui Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Sister ship Mein Schiff 4 - Photo taken from the deck of Mein Schiff 2
Showing north
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Tui Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Nice ship but everything else is bad

Review for Mein Schiff to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Happydays2023
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

No problems with it being a German speaking ship. Despite a good hard product with comfortable cabins (including Nespresso machines), a 25 metre pool, expansive included sauna facilities, a choice of restaurants and a broadly inclusive package, unfortunately the soft product means it will be a no go line in the future. 1. The included wines are undrinkable and the ones for purchase are ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Well looked after

Review for Mein Schiff to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
debsy60
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise for a few reasons. The dates were perfect, the price was good and who doesn't want two weeks in the Caribbean. Was slightly concerned as I have food allergies, but I have to say, the chef was amazing. He made sure that everything I ate was safe for me to do so. 10/10 definitely, even had my own bread made for me.. can't thank him enough. Really excellent embarkation and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Wonderful time

Review for Mein Schiff to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
SueJamie
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have read all the previous reviews and felt I had to make comment. I travelled with my mother and two teenage sons and we had a fantastic time. The boat was spotlessly clean and the staff were continually making sure it was ship shape. We had an aft cabin which was fantastic, two sun beds, table and chairs. The staff were lovely and nothing was too much bother for them. The food in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
Caribbean Cruise Reviews for TUI Cruises Ships
Mein Schiff Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Mein Schiff Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent