No problems with it being a German speaking ship.
Despite a good hard product with comfortable cabins (including Nespresso machines), a 25 metre pool, expansive included sauna facilities, a choice of restaurants and a broadly inclusive package, unfortunately the soft product means it will be a no go line in the future.
1. The included wines are undrinkable and the ones for purchase are ...
We picked this cruise for a few reasons. The dates were perfect, the price was good and who doesn't want two weeks in the Caribbean.
Was slightly concerned as I have food allergies, but I have to say, the chef was amazing. He made sure that everything I ate was safe for me to do so. 10/10 definitely, even had my own bread made for me.. can't thank him enough.
Really excellent embarkation and ...
I have read all the previous reviews and felt I had to make comment. I travelled with my mother and two teenage sons and we had a fantastic time. The boat was spotlessly clean and the staff were continually making sure it was ship shape. We had an aft cabin which was fantastic, two sun beds, table and chairs. The staff were lovely and nothing was too much bother for them. The food in the ...